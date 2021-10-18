In 2019, when Pritchette Physical Therapy began planning the opening of their Foothills office to augment their larger facility on Warner Road, they looked at April 2020 as an auspicious date.
But the pandemic and business shutdown that began mid-March interfered with those plans. So, Pritchette instead geared up for a fall grand opening, which worked.
This week, it is marking the first anniversary of the Pritchette Physical Therapy Ahwatukee Foothills/Club West location at 1331 E. Chandler Blvd. To celebrate their one-year anniversary, the community is invited to join their Open House, 5-7 p.m. tomorrow, Oct. 14. Refreshments will be offered, and door prizes will enliven the two-hour celebration.
Pritchette Physical Therapy was founded and is owned by Dr. Keith Pritchette, a 21-year Ahwatukee resident.
Pritchette earned his bachelor of science in athletic training degree from Northeastern University, and his doctor of physical therapy from A.T. Still University in 2003.
In 2009, he opened his first office and four years later moved across the street to a new 9,000 square foot complex that includes a full gym with physical therapy, sports performance training, personal training, post-rehabilitation programming, massage therapy, Titleist Performance Institute (TPI) Golf Training and more.
Dr. Christine Meconi is another doctor of physical therapy working at this site.
The second and newest Pritchette Physical Therapy site is a 3,000-square-foot office offers physical therapy services including massage and aquatics to western Ahwatukee.
Their aquatics physical therapy is offered off-site at the Ahwatukee Foothills Family YMCA on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and the Ahwatukee Community Swim and Tennis Center Tuesday and Thursday.
Heading the Ahwatukee Foothills/Club West Pritchette Physical Therapy office is clinic director Dr. Sarah Thompson, an Arizona native who earned her doctorate in physical therapy from A.T. Still University in 2012.
An avid sportsperson, she grew up playing club soccer, and, though only 5’3,” played basketball at Ironwood High School in Glendale.
While being treated for a soccer injury at age 8, she became determined to become a physical therapist. She said the reception to the Ahwatukee Foothills/Club West Pritchette Physical Therapy location has been exceptional.
“I’ve been blown away over the span of a year with the reception,” she said. “Word-of-mouth referrals have probably been the biggest drive, but also because the Pritchette name has such a great reputation.
“And our personalized care for each person is another major reason for our growth. And we like to have fun, so people respond to that.”
The aquatic program is also a great draw.
“Aquatic therapy is an alternative to land-based therapy for individuals who may not be able to tolerate weight bearing exercises. The depth of the water can reduce body weight by up to 75 percent which understandably can make exercise much more comfortable and successful,” Thompson explained.
“Aquatic therapy can also be great for balance training. The hydrostatic pressure of the water can provide a means of support while walking or exercising, and waves generated by external forces - such as the therapist or other swimmers, force your body to adapt to the stimulus to stay balanced.”
She said Ahwatukee’s seniors also benefit from Pritchette’s aquatic therapy.
She explained that statistically, falling is a major concern for those 65 or over and a leading cause of serious injuries.
Persons suffering with osteoporosis, who may avoid exercise due to fears of injury, also find aquatic therapy beneficial.
For Pritchette, the one-year anniversary is a milestone he well appreciates.
“I always felt there was a need for physical therapy in the Ahwatukee Foothills area as all of the clinics were located in the central area of Ahwatukee and are between two to five miles from the Foothills neighborhood,” he said. “Once the 202 highway opened up and provided greater access to the Foothills, I knew it was the perfect time to open a small satellite clinic in the area in order to provide quality physical therapy care to its residents.”
As a 21-year resident of Ahwatukee, along with his wife Elena, who serves as his office manager, and their three children – Samuel, 18, Justin 17, and Jayden, 14 – the community means a lot to Pritchette, as does his successful 12-year clinic history.
“I originally opened my practice in 2009 in a 3,000-square-foot facility,” he said. “It was just myself and one assistant at the time. As the practice grew, I gradually added staff and within four short years we outgrew the space I was in and was able to expand my practice and offer more health and wellness disciplines, such as massage therapy, personal training, fascial stretch therapy, and aquatic therapy.”
The Pritchette Physical Therapy offices offer professionally licensed and certified physical therapists, personal trainers, sports rehabilitation and performance trainers including the TPI golf trainer, and a massage therapist.
