Eviction filings stay steep in Kyrene Justice Court

The Maricopa County Justice Courts have seen their third busiest month ever for evictions and cases filed with the court covering Ahwatukee are running well ahead of all but one other jurisdiction.
Data released last week for last month show that the total 7,693 eviction cases filed with all 26 justice courts was exceeded only twice in the court’s history.
And that occurred twice in 2005, when landlords filed 7,902 eviction cases in August and then another 7,699 the following month.
Court data also show that the Kyrene Justice Court has consistently seen the top or second-highest total number of monthly eviction filings. Besides Ahwatukee, the Kyrene Justice Court also covers parts of Chandler and Tempe.
Most times in 2023, Kyrene has held second place for monthly eviction filings, surpassed only by the Manistee Justice Court, which covers part of north Phoenix.
Despite the continuing upward trend in eviction filings, County Justice Courts spokesman Scott Davis said, “The Justice Courts still do not view the increased filings as the ‘tsunami’ which so many perilously predicted during the pandemic, but it is a tide that has been rising for the last two years.”
He noted that not all eviction cases cost the defendant housing, though he added, “but tenants need to be aware of the upward trend.”
Presiding Justice of the Peace Judge Anna Huberman said tenants need to a plan ready in case they find themselves in trouble.
“You should never wait to apply for rental assistance,” Huberman said. “As soon as you think you might be falling behind in the rent, ask for help. Tell the landlord right away.
“The eviction process moves very fast, so if a tenant waits to apply until they get served with an eviction, they will probably not receive the money in time to save their housing.”
Davis noted, “Financial assistance is still available to renters in crisis but we understand it is not as plentiful as it has been. The Maricopa County Justice Courts’ web site – justicecourts.maricopa.gov – has a robust section devoted to evictions, with rules, procedures, information, forms, and links to organizations that can help.”
The rise in eviction filings follows the pandemic-driven moratoriums and comes at a time when some estimates indicate rents are now averaging 30% higher than they were in 2019.
Federal emergency rental assistance, which totaled over $46 billion nationwide, has virtually ended and some advocates are urging Congress to provide more help, though those pleas have failed to gain much traction.
