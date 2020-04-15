While the COVID-19 pandemic may be the top-of-mind health concern for these days, other diseases haven’t taken a holiday – including those affecting skin.
Ask MMS-PA-C dermatology Physician Assistant Sarah Neumann, whose Ahwatukee Skin & Laser still treats patients with skin cancer and other disorders, although she and her staff are taking similar precautions that other medical offices have taken as well as limiting surgeries.
“Because we are a medical office primarily treating skin cancer, we are not under any closure order,” Neumann said, adding that “90 percent of our visits have been transitioned to virtual or telehealth visits.”
“The only patients we are seeing in the office are those with current malignancies,” she added.
Using her savings, Neumann opened her first dermatology office, Ahwatukee Skin & Laser in 2010.
But as a result of the pandemic, her business has been cut by more than half.
“We have halted all nonessential procedures, surgeries and cosmetics,” she said, adding that aesthetic procedures also have been postponed for the duration of the crisis.
And for those who still come to her clinic for treatment, the protocol is different from what it used to be.
“Patients wait in their car until their appointment time,” she explained. “They are then screened for temperature, pulse and asked our screening questions regarding travel and exposure or symptoms.
“We have one way into the office and one way out. All staff are wearing whatever PPE that we have and there is no more than 10 people in the practice at any time. All precautions are taken very seriously and the safety and health of our staff and clients is priority number one.”
While unnecessary procedures have been postponed, Ahwatukee Skin & Laser is still treating patients with a current malignancy – primarily skin cancer.
“Patients still need care so telehealth is key,” Neumann said. “We most certainly do not want to abandon our patients in the time of crisis and they need to know we are here to help in multiple ways.”
Telehealth appointments are now covered under all carriers including Medicare and AHCCCS, since previous rules have been suspended during the pandemic.
As the weather warms and people under stay-at-home orders think it might be a good time to work on their tans in the back yard, Neumann also advises them to be careful.
On the other hand, a little sun might even help.
“Given the current circumstances, we encourage vitamin D exposure (exposure to sunlight) 15 to 20 minutes daily as it can assist in reducing viral replication as well as boosting immunity and aiding in improving mental health,” Neumann said.
“Of course, if patients are going to be out for hours at a time, we encourage photo protection/sunscreen.”
Neumann recommends that individuals try to avoid the sun during the hottest times of the day (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and abide by the “shadow rule.”
“If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade,” Neumann said, adding people should lather up with a sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 30 to prevent sun damage.”
Information: 480-704-7546.
