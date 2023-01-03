PetWellClinic offers basic care with less hassle, expense

Most pet owners are well aware of long wait times to get appointments at local veterinary offices and hospitals and daunting bills once their fuzzy family member has been seen.
But now, a new walk-in, non-emergency veterinary care center, PetWellClinic, opened on Dec. 7 on Chandler Boulevard near South 50th Street in Ahwatukee Foothills.
Though the company has franchises around the nation, this is the first location in the state, and the owners have plans for at least 16 more throughout Maricopa County over the next few years.
The goal of PetWellClinic is to increase accessibility to pet care. It promises more timely and affordable preventative and non-emergency urgent care as well as treatment for chronic conditions.
“We like to think of ourselves as a minute clinic, if you will, for dogs and cats,” said Cole Walling of Scottsdale, president of PetWellClinic franchises in Maricopa County.
They can help with everything from vaccinations to upper respiratory infections (which have been prevalent lately, he noted), minor cuts, and fleas and ticks, among others.
Walling added, “We also have been managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma and severe allergies. We’re able to help manage those conditions at a more affordable price than some of the hospitals or general practices.”
That’s because PetWellClinic has less overhead. They don’t do surgery, imaging or euthanasia, so they don’t have pricey equipment and rooms that sit unused much of the time.
“We’re able to take those savings
and pass it directly to our clients,”
Walling said.
An exam is $55 and a basic yearly blood check is $35 at PetWellClinic. Vaccines start at $79, and a “PetWell Package” with an exam and several vaccines are $199.
“We’re clocking in significantly cheaper than every clinic in the valley,” said Walling, adding that their prescriptions are competitive with online and low-cost pharmacies, and they offer discounts to rescue groups.
However, the goal is for PetWellClinic to complement the care other vets are providing, not totally replace it.
Walling said they “have dedicated partners we’ve pre-vetted, so that way our veterinarians and our teams can feel comfortable sending our patients to them for additional care for things we’re not equipped to do.”
Not to mention, the veterinarians at PetWellClinic are centered specifically on wellness.
At clinics that do surgeries, handle more severe emergencies and expect staff to field calls, “you get really overwhelmed and frazzled sometimes,” said Dr. Kimberley Shaird, one of the vets at PetWellClinic. “I definitely have more time to focus, do my notes and be a doctor. I don’t have to be sidetracked with phone calls or jumping into something else.”
Shaird also emphasized that they treat the immediate issue without pressuring pet parents into a long list of other costly care items.
“We can focus on the main problem,” she explained. And they don’t judge people if their pet isn’t perfectly groomed, either.
PetWellClinic also understands that time is valuable: Although it operates on a walk-in basis, people can sign in online in advance and leave home when it’s almost their turn instead of sitting in a waiting room for long stretches.
“We’ll hold your space for two hours,” Walling said.
In addition to helping people care for their cats and dogs by saving time and money, PetWellClinic also allows them to stay with their pets throughout the process.
“Everything is very open, very transparent,” Walling said, noting that people can see from the lobby into the two exam rooms when they enter.
“That openness translates through from our physical footprint to the way we conduct ourselves and operate within the clinic and how we communicate to clients as well,” he added.
On a recent weekday, Francis and Vanessa Garcia of Ahwatukee brought in their cockapoo puppy, Boba, because they found a suspicious lump on his stomach. Dr. Shaird diagnosed it as an umbilical hernia.
“She said it’s totally and fine and it’s normal and it’s nothing to be concerned about,” Vanessa said.
Francis said they’d “100 percent” recommend the clinic thanks to the cost and efficiency. “I feel other places charge thousands of dollars,” Vanessa said, while Francis noted he felt he didn’t get questions answered elsewhere, “and the wait time is ridiculous.”
Walling and his extended family decided to invest in the business after he had a hard time finding care for his dog, Dennis, during the pandemic.
The original PetWellClinic in Knoxville, Tenn., popped up during an internet search, and he said, “I think this is something we could use and truly need here in Arizona.”
Walling, who has a degree in economics and global business from the University of Arizona, chose to open the first franchise in Ahwatukee after identifying a severe shortage of veterinary clinics and hospitals in the area.
Walling and other team members visited 17 other clinics in the vicinity before opening, and all were enthusiastic to hear about it and already started referring patients to PetWellClinic.
Walling’s mom, Dina Walling, who does marketing and social media for the company, said, “They’re thrilled to have us at their disposal.”
