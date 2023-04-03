Ahwatukee chef’s skills please PV resort

Yulissa Acosta of Ahwatukee is coordinating many meals now as the new chef de cuisine for the Hearth ’61 restaurant at Mountain Shadows in Paradise Valley.
She leads menu development, coordinates the meat and seafood sourcing and ensures culinary excellence.
“In the world of professional cooking, it’s rare to cross paths with an individual who possesses not only superior technical culinary skill but the heart, passion, imagination and temperament that fosters teamwork and an unending pursuit of excellence,” said Executive Chef Charles Wiley.
Wiley, an employee of the developer, Westroc Hotels & Resorts, and its predecessor, Westcor, for more than three decades, added, “Yulissa has proved herself to be adept at all of the above.”
She also works closely with Executive Sous Chef Alfred Muro and 25 team members, including server Anessa Khan, wine steward Denis Babic, the wine steward, and restaurant Manager Jimmy Coghill.
The name Hearth ’61 celebrates the year Paradise Valley incorporated. The original Mountain Shadows golf resort opened two years before in 1959, welcoming locals and tourists such as Bob Hope, Lucille Ball, Robert Stack and Del Webb.
Today, the signature restaurant at the 183-room resort offers brunch and dinner. The seasonally changing American-style menu includes Southwest influences, insights Chef Acosta has brought from her native Mexico and French cooking styles.
Guests enjoy an exhibition kitchen with a large oven, floor-to-ceiling glass and contemporary décor that conduces to family get-togethers and more intimate meetings. On Friday and Saturday evenings, the bar features quiet live music.
Acosta noted that the popular monthly Sunday Supper Club with four-course wine-paired menus have restarted after Covid.
“We always feature a special guest, with well-known chefs from other restaurants during the summer months, and they regularly sell out,” she said.
Acosta moved to the Valley as a child, attending elementary school in Mesa and Tempe High School, where her culinary arts teacher inspired her to become a chef.
“I had no idea that was an option for my future at the time,” she recalled, crediting her teacher with launching her into a series of culinary inspirations and experiences.
She received a scholarship through C-CAP (Careers through Culinary Arts Program), which allowed her to attend the Classic Cooking Academy in Scottsdale.
“It was a very educational and detail-driven experience,” she recalled. “The instructors there at the time were very honest and helpful, especially when I was working through new cooking techniques.”
Work at Bink’s Midtown and Mirabel Golf Club followed.
At those venues, chefs Kevin Binkley and Brandon Gauthier mentored her. During this time, she also learned kitchen ethics, particularly managing speed and timeliness.
“A big one that I’ve always carried with me was the importance of a clean kitchen and spending extra time to detail the nooks and crannies,” she said. “It makes a difference in the long run, especially with the equipment.”
In 2017, she helped open Hearth ’61, starting as a line cook; just a year later, she became sous chef. “I put in a lot of hours, committed to teamwork and had the willingness to learn from others,” she said.
Chefs Wiley and Muro have taught her since.
“There is not enough time to describe how much I’ve learned from the both of them,” Acosta said.
“Chef Wiley has influenced all of us to be creative; he’s given us a lot of flexibility to be creative. We are all fortunate for the enjoyable environment he has provided for us to work here.”
She added, “However, I have also been fortunate to work with unique ingredients, and they’ve been gracious and patient enough to teach me how to incorporate them into dishes.
“I’m trying to keep it simple, using those influences, seasonal ingredients and surrounding it with a lot of flavor.”
Two plates she has debuted are the beautifully presented Duroc Farm’s Pork Chop with Jacob bean ragu and black pepper glaze and the Two Wash Ranch Chicken Roulade with barley risotto, romanesco and natural jus.
“I wanted to amplify the flavor in the protein of each dish,” she explained. “The glaze in the pork radiates sweet and spice, while the Jacob bean ragu tones it down enough to where the glaze itself cuts the through the fat.
“In the chicken, I was trying to play with textures from the roulade itself and add creaminess from the barley risotto. The natural jus complements the chicken and helps cut through the fat of the risotto.”
Those on restricted diets will appreciate that Wiley has ensured that the Hearth ’61 menu contains gluten free, vegan and vegetarian selections. Acosta added that the kitchen will also go off menu, if possible.
At Hearth ’61, diners can start your meal with “To Begin” selections, flatbreads and salads.
Chef suggested two palate-cleaners: the hiramasa crudo and the tempura oyster mushrooms. Accompanying these could be a bread from Noble in Phoenix for dipping in a housemade basil pesto, nut free, dusted with parmesan reggiano.
For the first, she uses yellowtail sourced from Baja California for its taste and sustainability. To this she adds varying tastes of cara orange segments, frisée, shallot rounds, jalapeño and white soy vinaigrette.
The second and very different starter, a bit heavier, combines buttered sunchokes, shishito peppers, light and sweet, black garlic tahini, walnuts and matcha, a Mexican salsa chef assembles with dried quajillo and chipotle peppers.
The short rib agnolotti, developed by Chef Muro, is a regular menu item throughout the year and returns at selected times, with changes.
“The reason it’s not there all of the time is that it’s so labor intensive,” Acosta explained. “It requires a four-hour braise to get just the right texture.” To this, the kitchen provides a shitake mushroom velouté, or sauce, onions, fennel, Aleppo peppers and marscapone.
Every day the menu offers a Feature of the Day, possibly meat, fish or pork. “Our fish purveyor might say, ‘The orange roughy is looking very good, and we can give you a very good price,’” Acosta explained.
The restaurant’s wine list provides a good selection for pairing, and dessert beverages, cognac and digestifs are also available for the dessert phase.
Chef Wiley credits the inventive menu to Acosta.
“Yulissa personifies a new, modern chef, one who naturally embraces not only the simplicity, freshness and innovative presentations of the cuisine at Hearth ’61,” he said, “but also the restaurant culture of genuine hospitality that we covet so dearly.”
Information: mountainshadows.com.
