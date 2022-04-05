Massive industrial project finished on GRIC land

Construction has been completed on a massive covered industrial park called Akimel Gateway on Gila River Indian Community land along the southeast corner of 40th Street in Ahwatukee and the South Mountain Freeway.
Wespac Construction Inc., announced last week that the 835,00-square-foot development by Trammell Crow Company, offers custom-built Class A industrial space in five buildings on 59 acres and is the first major development on the reservation since the freeway’s open in December 2019. The Via Queeva Casino Resort opened before the freeway opened.
The largest of the five buildings is the new headquarters and distribution center for Spencer’s TV & Appliance. Construction of the campus included over a mile of offsite wet utility work and a new traffic signal. The buildings feature a combination of ramp-up and dock-high loading with clear heights ranging from 24 to 36 feet.
“The open lines of honest and direct communication from all parties including Trammell Crow, GRIC, Butler Design Group, and Spencer’s are ultimately what made this project a success,” said Matt McPherron, Westpac project manager. “The collaborative, team-based environment never faltered; even during the challenging events happening while this project was under construction. It was an honor to work with this team!”
“Akimel Gateway is conveniently positioned along the new South Mountain Loop 202 Freeway, which has become a hub for logistics users,” a spokeswoman said.
It joins Wild Horse Pass, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Whirlwind Golf Club, Rawhide Western Town & Event Center, Phoenix Premium Outlets, and the future Phoenix Rising Stadium in a growing complex of commercial and office development.
Over the next decade, the tribe hopes to build a 3,300-acre sports and entertainment complex.
The project lead, Sunbelt Holdings of Scottsdale, and the tribe’s development arm, Wild Horse Pass Development Authority, envision additional hotels, wellness and event centers, an outdoor amphitheater for concerts, sports facilities, outdoor recreation and parks, restaurants, retail establishments and an office park.
Sunbelt Holdings President John Graham said that the development will fill a “missing corner” of the East Valley.
“It’s an additional piece of economic development potential for the whole area,” said Graham.
And he said the completion of the South Mountain Freeway, along with the Arizona Department of Transportation’s plans to add a third lane in each direction of I-10 between Ahwatukee and Casa Grande further enhance the site’s attractiveness – and likely spur more development on the sprawling 372,000-acre reservation.
“We’ll have multiple interchanges on it,” Graham said. “We’ll have direct access into Ahwatukee on 40th Street and 48th Street” as well as Chandler…It’s a phenomenal piece of property.”
Akimel Gateway is the latest in a slew of industrial warehouse-type structures being built across the Valley. Mesa last week gave the green light to two industrial projects along the Pecos Road corridor near Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport totaling just over 3 million square feet.
Unbound Gateway, the larger of the two projects approved, will be a juggernaut at 2.2 million square feet of “industrial, manufacturing and employment space” on 155 acres.
