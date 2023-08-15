Ahwatukee woman leads Phoenix Chamber panel

Ahwatukee executive for Cox will lead the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.
Jeannine Watanabe, director of network operations for Cox Southwest Region, will spearhead the committee’s work in helping companies “maximize the benefits of culture, root out unconscious bias, celebrate diversity, hire diverse employees, support marginalized communities and learn about new cultures,” Cox said in a statement.
Watanabe co-chairs the Cox West Inclusion, Diversity, Equity Council and previously served as the co-chair of the People Pillar for Diversity and Inclusion.
She has developed new programming for Cox employees, including monthly VP Coffee Talks and a Journal Club.
As a trained facilitator, she is also active in the Action Speak series to help employees become more comfortable in discussing social injustice.
At Cox, Watanabe is responsible for 27 network engineering facilities and a team of 90 people that deliver its business and residential services to their customers.
“She is adept at leveraging numbers to drive business decisions while creating a culture of accountability,” Cox said in a release.
Watanabe is a 2nd degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do, a “voracious reader and loves traveling to continue to learn about other cultures,” according to the company.
