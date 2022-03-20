When an author describes her novel as “the book I needed as a kid,” you might expect there had been as much personal pain in writing it as there is hope from reading it.
That sentence represents Ahwatukee author Dannie M. Olguin’s reasons for writing her first young adult novel, “Between Safe and Real.”
Published by Fire & Ice Young Adult Books, an imprint of Melange Books, the book not only attempts to exorcise some of her demons from an abusive and impoverished childhood but also offers to readers a way to seek to make sense of their own difficult family situations.
Indeed, young adult novelist Ashley Schumacher called it, “an honest, unflinching look at poverty, abuse, and mental health” that also is “a triumph of friendship, trust, and the kind of love that carries you when you need it most” and hailed it as “a heart-wrenching, powerful debut.”
An Ahwatukee resident since 2020 with her husband of 21 years, Stirling, and two dogs – their son Ethan is a student at Greystone campus of The Culinary Institute of America in Napa Valley – Olguin has spoken frequently at various writers’ gatherings across the country.
She was a panelist for a discussion titled “Using Kidlit to Reach and Engage At-Risk Youth” presented virtually by the Association of Independent School Librarians and also will appear on another panel in June at the annual conference of the American Library Association.
AFN asked her about her novel and what led to writing it.
Have you always been a writer?
I spent my entire childhood, adolescence, and young adult years writing stories and poems. I also worked as an assistant teacher in Montessori schools. Once my child was born, I stopped writing and focused on raising and homeschooling him. In my 30s, I picked up writing again and was overjoyed to find that missing piece of myself again.
What inspired “Between Safe and Real”?
One morning, I woke up with the line, “We were at Ikea the day Mama lost her mind” ringing through my head. I didn’t know what it meant or where it came from, but the voice was as clear and distinct as my son’s or husband’s, and it wouldn’t go away. After several months, I sat down with my journal and asked the voice some questions. She responded that her name was Zoe Wilkes and she had a story she needed to tell.
I’m what’s called a “pantser” in the writing world. That means I don’t sit down to write with an outline or a plan. Instead, I write by the seat of my pants and let the story unfold however it will. It turns out, this story was about a girl who works hard to keep herself and siblings fed and safe from their abusive mother.
There are some similarities between my own childhood and my main character’s life, but this book is fiction, not memoir.
You reference poverty and child abuse.
“Between Safe and Real” is a work of fiction, but like all fiction, it was inspired by things I actually experienced. Like Zoe’s family, we lived in poverty and experienced food and housing insecurity. My mother was also violent and unstable like Zoe’s mother.
I know now that my mother likely had a specific mental illness and she used drugs and alcohol to self-medicate because we were too poor for her to seek help. It’s a tragedy that because mental healthcare is so inaccessible, parents who need it end up endangering and hurting their kids.
One of the most challenging things about publishing “Between Safe and Real” was making the decision to say out loud that I am a survivor of child abuse and childhood trauma, and that yes, I drew from my childhood as I wrote this book.
To those who had relatively happy childhoods, this may not seem like such a scary thing to admit, but it is. When a child is abused, they’re brainwashed into believing they’re somehow to blame or that they deserve what happens to them because they’re bad, unworthy, or unlovable. They’re also often told never to talk about what happens because it would break up the family.
Just as Zoe was afraid she and her siblings would be split up if she ever told anyone what happened, I was terrified I’d be separated from my little brother and I’d no longer be able to protect him.
I’m in my forties now and I know nobody can hurt or threaten me anymore, but that brainwashing is tenacious. Even now, I worry that people will hear I’m a survivor and think I must have done something to deserve it. I worry that people will think this book isn’t a real book because I drew on my childhood. I worry that people will look at me and see only who I was raised to believe I was, not who I actually am.
It would have been easy for me to write this book and then never say a word one way or the other about my own childhood, but that would feel inauthentic to me. I wrote this book to help kids in violent homes, and I believe the most good I can do is show them it won’t always be so painful and scary. They will come to the other side of childhood and they can be strong and successful. Like Zoe, like me, they can make it. They’re good enough. They’re worthy of love and safety, and they never deserve to be hurt.
Why did you become a writer?
I always dreamed of being a writer, but it wasn’t until I was 12 that I realized with hard work, I could actually be one. Before then, I thought being a writer was something only rich, smart people did. It was for people who had a lot of really intelligent things to say and who deserved to be listened to. In my mind, I was small, poor, stupid, and I wasn’t worthy of raising my hand in English class, forget about being a writer.
All that changed when I read a book called “Lightning” by Dean Koontz. In it, a little girl who lived a whole childhood of abuse and trauma grew up to live her dream and be an author. It was the first time I ever saw someone like me on the page and it was the first time I understood that just like all the bad things Laura lived through didn’t make her bad or unworthy, all the bad things I was living didn’t mean I was bad or unworthy either. I wrote my first novel that year. 100 handwritten pages I stuck in a yellow three-ring binder and still have today.
You speak regularly to writers groups. About what?
I’ll talk about anything the group wants to talk about. I’ve done talks about how to vet agents and write query letters; how to dig into the darkness of your personal experiences to create authenticity in your writing; guided writing prompts and critique sessions; and my journey from aspiring author to traditionally published author.
I’ve been active in writers groups for years, so low hanging fruit is your own group. Beyond that, social media is filled with writers, many of whom have groups of their own. Writers groups frequently look for guest speakers and I’ve had people I met on social media ask if I’d be willing to speak with their group. It’s kind of a Field of Dreams thing. If you’re interested in speaking and make that interest public, the opportunities will come.
Do you plan to specialize in kidlit?
Absolutely. Young adult and upper middle grade have a stranglehold on my heart. More than anything, I want kids who feel unworthy, invisible, and alone to see themselves in a book and feel seen and worthy, maybe for the first time in their lives.
