Music Maker Workshops joins pet rescue drive

Music Maker Workshops is now offering to accept donations to the Ahwatukee business community’s effort to restock the Lost our Home Pet Rescue pet food pantry.
The Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce, Ahwatukee Women in Business and over 40 other Ahwatukee businesses – including the Ahwatukee Foothills News – are running the month-long drive to restock.
People can drop off their pet food, blankets, and pet toys at various locations through
Oct. 1, though donors should call in advance to make sure arrangements are available to accept donations. More information is at yestopets.org.
Founded in 2022 by a group of Ahwatukee business and pet owners, “Yes To Pets” aims to help support pet shelters with pet food, toys, blankets, leashes, collars and any other usable items for Lost our Home Pet Rescue.
“We’re so honored that the Ahwatukee business community is coming together to support us,” said Jodi Polanski, executive director of Lost Our Home Pet Rescue. “Their goal is to collect enough food and supplies to fill the shelves for our food bank, as well as for those pets in the shelter who are looking for a home.”
The donations will be delivered to Mountainside Martial Arts dojo and everything will be tallied up on Sept. 30.
On Oct. 1, Rick Savagian, owner of Mountainside Martial Arts, will hold a self-defense class for the Women in Business who participated in the donation drive at Mountainside Martial Arts, 3173 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee.
Women must register in advance
to participate. Call 480-759-4540 for details.
Lost our Home’s Pet Food Bank feeds approximately 1,000 pets a year. Families can get help through the pet food bank by applying at lostourhome.org/get-help/pet-food-bank-program.
Lost Our Home was founded in 2008 in response to the thousands of pets in need as a result of the economic downturn in general, and the Phoenix-area foreclosure crisis in particular.
It is the only shelter in Maricopa County dedicated to rescuing pets abandoned or at risk of homelessness due to pet parents’ life crises: eviction, domestic violence, job loss, and illness.
Lost Our Home also has a partnership with the Sojourner Domestic Violence Center to operate a pet shelter on its campus to provide trained, daily care for pets so that women escaping domestic violence can have their pet with them.
To learn more about Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, visit LostOurHome.org, or call 602-445-7387.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.