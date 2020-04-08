The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many businesses to a screeching halt, but that’s not the case for Weeks & Mitchell Construction.
The Ahwatukee remodeling company is putting customers’ needs first – along with safe practices to protect workers and homeowners from the virus, of course.
“As the events of the COVID-19 outbreak continue to unfold, there is no higher priority to the Weeks & Mitchell team than the safety of our clients and employees,” co-owners Holly Mitchell said.
“Our employees, subcontractors and their family members are healthy and we have instructed them to inform us immediately should they feel sick in any way.”
The company has followed Centers for Disease Control safe-distancing and other anti-virus guidelines, she said, adding she and her team are “adapting our processes to deliver our highest quality of service in the safest possible way.”
“Not only have we enhanced our cleaning and disinfecting procedures in our offices and in the field, but any employee or subcontractor who shows flu or cold-like systems will stay home and/or work remotely, Mitchell said.
“On the flip side, we are also asking our current clients to notify us if they are not feeling well, so that we don’t put any of our employees and/or subcontractors in a position to fall ill.”
But the work must go on, she added.
“We have no intention of delaying our client projects in any unnecessary way and will continue to complete the work in a timely manner,” she said.
“Weeks & Mitchell is in a unique situation as current clients want their projects completed, Mitchell explained. “They don’t want to reside in a home with an unfinished bathroom, kitchen or floor longer than they have to.”
Nonetheless, she added, “there are some variables that could affect our original timeline for completion.”
For example, some suppliers “are seeing delays with their shipments.”
In even school closures have impacted them.
“We are being sensitive to our team members and/or subcontractors who are juggling childcare while still working.”
The company’s design center at 4810 E. Ray Road also remains open weekdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
That might give homeowners some ideas on new trends Mitchell sees in remodels that include “a shift from the farmhouse trend to a more transitional style.”
“Full-wall backsplashes are becoming more popular and it will not be uncommon to see the color blue accented in a kitchen, for example,” she said.
“Also, prep kitchens are on the rise. A prep kitchen provides a space for conveniences you might not have room for in your main kitchen. As far as cabinet colors go, natural woods and white remain classic, while latte colored accents are becoming more popular.”
Information: 480-961-8995, holly@weeksandmitchell.com or weeksandmitchell.com
