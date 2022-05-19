Ahwatukee trainer, speaker named to Titan 100

Dr. Will Moreland, CEO of a leadership training firm and 12-year Ahwatukee resident, has been named a 2022 Phoenix Titan 100.
The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives and the “most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.”
Moreland says on his Linked In site that the mission of his firm, Moreland Training and Associates, “ is to provide you with the training solutions that you need to create inclusive cultures of diversity and understanding within your school, organization, or team.
“It is our intention to truly become your training partner and be your go-to resource for all of your diversity and inclusion training needs.”
Moreland and his wife, Dr. Kristie Moreland, who works for the Kyrene School District, have two children. His daughter Karah graduated from Mountain Pointe and is now serving in the Navy. His son Champ attends Akimel A-al Middle School.
Asked what being named to the Phoenix Titan 100 means to him, he said, “I am honored to be recognized and that my work is making a contribution and a difference to the overall greater good of Arizona.”
An Army veteran who became an international keynote speaker, author, success coach and philanthropist, Moreland said he believes his purpose is to help people discover their genius.
“Every single person was born with genius on the inside of them,” he says on his website, drwillspeaks.com. “Sadly, many times this genius is buried under doubt, fear and other’s opinions. It’s not until we become intentional about discovering our genius does our thinking and results change.”
After two tours of duty with the Army, Will said he turned his attention “to empowering individuals to discover their genius and live their best life.”
He has been a public speaker for more than 20 years and has worked with companies in more than 50 countries, presented over 1,200 keynote speakers for a variety of local, state, national and international brands and has been a keynote speaker in many public and corporate settings.
This year’s Titan 100 honorees will be published in a limited-edition book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony in September.
“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Phoenix business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation,” says Jaime Zawmon, president of Titan CEO.
“Congratulations to all Titan 100 honorees! We are so proud to be affiliated with the Titan 100 program that recognizes exceptional leadership and true diversity within the Phoenix business community. The leaders and industries selected are proof that the Phoenix Titan 100 are positively impacting the entire Arizona market,” says David C. Tolson, Managing Director at Class VI Partners.
