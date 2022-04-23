Remodeled Arrivederci says ‘ciao’ to all

Arrivederci Trattoria, a fixture in Ahwatukee’s restaurant scene for nearly two decades, is welcoming crowds with a fresh look after undergoing a total remodel during the pandemic.
Owner Max Sahin closed for four months in summer 2020 and changed up the bar, lounge and dining area while creating a private room for functions.
“From the bar top to the colors, chairs, the paint, it’s almost like a new restaurant,” he said.
The old burgundy and mustard walls and dark espresso bar top are gone; the bar top was replaced with a gleaming, lighter one and the paint and upholstery on the banquettes is a vibrant mango.
“I wanted to turn it into a newer, more modern look,” Sahin stated. “Now people really like it.”
Sahin said that since the remodel, he’s seen a steady flow of Ahwatukee regulars as well as newcomers.
“I’m seeing more new faces than ever before and a lot of winter visitors,” he noted, adding that guests regularly line up outside before the restaurant opens at 5 p.m.
Arrivederci Trattoria serves “nouvelle Italian cuisine,” as Sahin calls it. “We have a little bit from every region of Italy,” he explained. “We do a lot of Mediterranean, fish, shellfish, veal, lamb, beef, chicken, pastas. Lobster ravioli is one of the favorites.”
Almost everything is made from scratch when it’s ordered, Sahin said, except for time-intensive dishes such as Bolognese, Osso Buco and lasagna. “Our lasagna is pretty famous; I have people driving from Tucson to pick it up to go,” he remarked. “We only make it on Monday until it runs out.”
The Rondelle 4 Formaggi is another popular dish that Sahin said isn’t made just anywhere.
“It’s time-consuming to make it,” he stated. “It’s pasta sheets rolled with four kinds of cheeses and spinach.” They cut it up into the shape of a flower and add arrabbiata and marinara sauce to finish the look.
Customer Fred Meissner of Ahwatukee has been a regular at Arrivederci Trattoria since 2006.
“It’s a gathering place for friends; a lot of friends go there,” he said. “And the quality of the food—his pasta dishes, his veal dishes—are very good. And he’s always flexible to change things if you want to modify something.”
Meissner, who’s half Italian and originally from New York, added that the food reminds him of back East.
“I appreciate Italian food, and Max is quite good and quite consistent,” he stated. Some of his favorite dishes are the Veal Parmigiana, Tortellini Bolognese and fried mozzarella.
Arrivederci Trattoria has a full bar and serves wines from Italy as well as Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa and other good California selections, Sahin said. Happy hour runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with glasses of wine for $6.50 and specials on beer, martinis and margaritas.
Appetizers run from $7 to $10 for items such as meatballs Arrabiatta, calamari and shrimp Fra Diavolo.
On the regular menu, pastas run about $17-$25 and entrees range from about $18-$26, with a daily fresh fish special and the Osso Buco at market price. Some desserts are made for the restaurant; others are made in-house, including cannoli and “chocamisu,” which Sahin explained is made with chocolate instead of coffee.
“Not everybody likes coffee,” he pointed out. “It gives a great flavor and sweetness to the mascarpone and layer of ladyfingers.”
They also make their own limoncello—a traditional Italian after-dinner drink of lemon-infused alcohol and simple syrup—with lemons often donated from customers’ trees. The lemon zest is used in the piccata sauce as well.
Sahin stressed that none of the food is delivered from a truck; they shop local grocers daily to ensure they find the freshest, best-quality meat and produce.
“The only thing we get delivered is paper goods and liquor,” he said.
Even the focaccia is made from scratch in a stone-fired pizza oven. “I brought that from Italy when we opened,” he recalled. “I rented a forklift and I moved that pizza oven into the space and then I built the space around it.”
In addition to the regular menu, Arrivederci features a children’s menu and gluten-free pastas and other dishes.
Sahin also caters off-premises for events, and they host functions—from birthday parties to end-of-season parties for sports teams—in the private room. It holds up to 65 and can be divided for a more intimate setting. The entire restaurant is available for buyouts as well.
Sahin started in the restaurant industry in southern California and worked in the kitchen and as a server, bartender and in management at Avanti of La Jolla.
He met his business partner, who passed away in December 2020, in San Diego, and they opened Arrivederci in Scottsdale in 1995. In 2003, they established Arrivederci in Ahwatukee and opened in February it 2004. This is the second time it’s been remodeled; it was expanded and the bar was enlarged in 2008.
During the shutdown due to COVID-19, Sahin said, he kept all his employees and everybody came back.
“My chef’s been here for 18 years, my sous chef has been here 12 years, the head of staff has been here over 11 years,” he said.
Sahin said his customer base is always changing and growing. In addition to new people moving in, he said, “I still have people in Ahwatukee that have been living here over 30 years and still haven’t been to this restaurant. And when they come in, they become regulars, and we have a lot of those.”
