Ahwatukee CEO on board of iconic fireboat’s museum

An Ahwatukee man who founded and heads a global disaster-prevention company headquartered here has been named to the board that preserves a national icon in the world of firefighting.
James Tomes, president/CEO of Telgian Holdings, Inc., was recently appointed to the board of directors of The Fireboat “Fire Fighter” Museum.
The Fire Fighter has protected New York City for over seven decades during some of the most harrowing incidents in American history, including the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the “Miracle Landing on the Hudson.”
Known as “America’s Fireboat,” the Fire Fighter provided courageous service during World War II and is a national historic landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“It is an honor and a privilege to serve on the Fire Fighter board of directors,” said Tomes. “The Fire Fighter is the most award-decorated fireboat in the world and a true embodiment of the commitment and sacrifice of firefighters and fire protection professionals across the nation.”
From a fire code development and fire-testing company that Bill Tomes, a retired firefighter and fire marshal, started in San Diego in 1985, Telgian has grown into a safety Goliath headquartered near the I-10 and Elliot Road in Ahwatukee with revenues over $75 million.
Its 350 employees – roughly half in Arizona and the rest spread across 31 other states – provide services that protect some 50,000 schools, hotels, big stores, government buildings and other facilities across the U.S.
Telgian offers C-suite risk management guidance and can take a building project from site evaluation through design, to engineering and construction, as well as perform ongoing inspections and maintenance for the life of a facility.
James Tomes, the founder’s son, has been responsible for Telgian’s success since 1999. And, as a force for positive change within the fire protection industry for decades, he has also served on multiple National Fire Protection Association global code development committees.
Tomes continued growing the company with the help of now board Chairman Russ Leavitt. Telgian relocated in 2001 to Arizona, first settling in Chandler and eventually landing in 2015 in Ahwatukee, a convenient location for a workforce dominated by residents of Phoenix and East Valley communities.
Its Ahwatukee headquarters is home to the holding company and one of its two operating companies, Telgian Fire Safety; Its other operating company, Telgian Engineering and Consulting, is based in Atlanta.
Designed by renowned naval architect William Francis Gibbs in 1938, Fire Fighter was considered a modern engineering marvel, capable of pumping 20,000 gallons of water per minute to nine topside fire monitors and powered by one of the first diesel-electric powerplants ever fitted to a vessel of its size.
Its design was so advanced and performance so impressive, in fact, that throughout her entire 72-year active career, Fire Fighter remained in an essentially unchanged operational condition, outlasting all of her contemporaries and even the majority of the FDNY fireboats half her age.
Decommissioned in 2010, the museum is dedicated to preserving the fireboat as a fully operational vessel, memorial, and teaching museum. As a longtime leader in the fire and life safety industry, Tomes is committed to the preservation of this heroic vessel which is a maritime icon within the fire service industry.
“I look forward to the opportunity to offer my experience and insight to contribute to the Fire Fighter by growing visibility for the historic ship and raising awareness of the need for the preservation of this truly unique piece of American maritime history,” Tomes said.
Tomes also is active in an advisory capacity for numerous organizations, including the Arizona Sustainability Alliance board, Greater Phoenix Chamber board, Arizona Bank & Trust Advisory Board, the San Diego Military Advisory Council, the San Diego Naval Medical Center Surf Clinic and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Advisory Board, among others.
“We are pleased to offer a warm welcome to James Tomes, as the newest member of the Board of Directors,” said Charles Ritchie, museum founder/president. “Jim’s enthusiasm and energy, coupled with considerable knowledge and expertise in the field of fire protection, will be instrumental as we continue our work together to preserve the Fire Fighter as a memorial and teaching museum.”
