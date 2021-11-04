Describing Jack Armstrong as a history buff is akin to describing George Washington as a historical figure.
Armstrong is so steeped in history – particularly but not exclusively Scottish-Irish history – that he turned part of his Ahwatukee home into a micro-museum that houses an incredible array of artifacts, books and other memorabilia that he has culled from strategic trips around the country and painstaking online searches.
And on Nov. 13, Armstrong is giving the public a rare opportunity to share his passion and tour the fruits of those history hunts.
While specifically geared to veterans, the museum open house “will focus on America’s military history since the Revolutionary war up to World War II,” Armstrong said.
“Veterans of all ages are encouraged to come with their families to learn about the heroes and sacrifices of our veterans of the past,” he said.
“During your tour, you will see uniforms, weapons, artifacts and documents that are on display dating back to 1776,” Armstrong promised. “You will see items owned by one of our most famous veterans – (the late astronaut) Neil Armstrong. There will be books, maps and other items to review while you wait for your tour of the museum.”
Armstrong will provide coffee, tea and water at no charge.
“This will be a casual event, that I promise will be memorable and will surprise you with what you will see and learn” said Armstrong.
The museum is wheelchair accessible and seating will be provided for seniors. Visit AMMARC on facebook.com/armstrongmmarc for more details and updates and email curator Jack Armstrong at armstrongjack123@gmail.com or call or text 480-639-7128 to RSVP.
Armstrong has spent more than 10 years researching his own Armstrong Clan, tracing its centuries-old roots and collecting enough books, old photos, maps and other memorabilia.
He’s been able to collect copious materials related to the migration of his clan from a no-man’s land on the coast of Scotland called the “Debatable Lands” – a name reflecting the early inhabitants’ refusal to submit to either the king of England or the royal family of Scotland.
From there, clan members moved to Northern Ireland, where they became part of the Ulster Scots, and eventually to upstate New York.
And from there, the clan’s roots took hold in various parts of the country over 200 years, producing famous families like the Kennedys of JFK and Bobby fame.
His collection includes memorabilia dating back more than 300 years and he can regale visitors for hours with the knowledge he has picked up along the way of the great historical events and movements that helped shape not only the Armstrong clan but entire nations.
“There’s so much history out there and people would be amazed if they just peeled it back and started looking,” he once told AFN in an interview.
Armstrong’s peeling-back began in Iowa, where he literally stumbled on the farm that his great-great-grandfather settled on in the late mid-1800s.
“It was like a time capsule,” Armstrong said. “The whole world of my great, great grandfather opened up.”
The man, Fred Henry, turned out to be a distant cousin of Armstrong whose father had lived in the house until he died in 1992.
Though uninhabited since then, the house retained a lived-in look with food in the pantry and items dating back to the 1800s simply stacked in the basement.
Between those items and Henry’s stories, Armstrong began piecing together the history of his family and the broader Armstrong clan.
He began making connections with distant cousins he never knew he had as he put together a continually deepening and broadening genealogical story.
“When I started putting it all together, I just found out this amazing history,” he said.
For example, he discovered the story of Thomas Armstrong, who became the youngest combat veteran of the Civil War after enlisting at age 13.
Armstrong located Thomas’ farm, where the owner gave him permission to search the land with a metal detector. That search turned up a blacksmith chisel – Thomas was a blacksmith after he got out of the Army – and other artifacts that are now part of Jack’s museum.
He also learned that his grandfather served in World War I and was a machine gunner in one of its bloodiest battles, eventually forced to join a different division because his was decimated.
His own father also became a machine gunner, riding in the tail of a B24 Bomber in the Pacific Theater.
“These veterans didn’t talk much about their service,” Jack said. “But what I saw here in all this history was just an amazing amount of sacrifice – and not just the Armstrongs but all these border clans.”
