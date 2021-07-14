Spooner Physical Therapy has rebranded the Fischer Institute of Physical Therapy and Performance in South Phoenix.
It is now called the Spooner Sports Institute.
Spooner – which has physical therapy clinics in Ahwatukee, Sun Lakes, Chandler and Mesa, among other Valley locations – acquired the institute in January 2020 and will soon put new logos on the building and its personnel’s uniforms.
In a release, Spooner noted that the Fischer Institute “has helped some of the world’s top professional athletes with their physical therapy and sports medicine needs.”
Over the past year and a half, Spooner said, it created and launched a sports medicine and training program “aimed at bringing the best of the Fischer Institute to Spooner’s 22 locations.”
“The program offers Spooner therapists annual and ongoing training, collaboration, reinforcement and personal learning opportunities that will continue to elevate skills for years to come,” the company said. “The expertise at Fischer, combined with Spooner’s deep-rooted and lasting local relationships, brings excellence in sports medicine to athletes like never before.”
The institute, located in a 20,000 square-foot warehouse near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue, is a frequent go-to destination for professional athletes in all major league sports.
Spooner said a renovation of the facility over the last six months has “provided a refreshed environment for patients and athletes, as well as for the team to deliver the excellence that has become synonymous with care received at the institute.”
“What has not changed is the team and their commitment to the patients who entrust the institute team with their care,” Spooner said, adding:
“The refreshed vision is only a refined version of what has always been known: They provide world-class care that makes lives measurably better.”
Brett Fischer, founder of the Fischer Institute, remains on the Spooner team.
“As a member of the Spooner Sports Medicine team, he greatly influences athletes, the community, and Spooner’s own team members,” the company said.
Timothy A. Spooner, PT, FAFS, CEO, said “We are incredibly proud of the work that we do at the Sports Institute and we are thankful for the team members, community partners, athletes, and patients that have accompanied us in our evolution. We owe this rebrand to all of you.”
Spooner founded the company in 1990 as an outpatient physical therapy practice in Scottsdale with the philosophy that every “individual should be empowered with the knowledge and ability to achieve health through movement.” ′
