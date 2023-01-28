No yolk: egg prices fry Ahwatukee businesses

Although skyrocketing egg prices have been hard to swallow for all consumers, some small businesses have been especially hard hit lately.
The cost of eggs was up 60 percent in December from a year earlier, according to the Consumer Price Index, in large part due to a fast-spreading avian flu that resulted in the loss of more than 43 million egg-laying hens. An entire flock must be killed if even one bird tests positive.
The price hikes might mean a few dollars more each month for many shoppers, but restaurants that serve breakfast and lunch – as well as bakeries that depend on eggs for numerous recipes - are suffering even more.
Laura Reyes-Call, who took over ownership of The Nosh Cafe in Ahwatukee Foothills in October 2022, said she uses 12 cases of eggs a week.
She had a receipt showing she paid nearly $90 for one case, which contains 15 dozen eggs. The price spiked about $30 in three months, she noted.
Although eggs and many other costs, including labor, were starting to climb before she bought The Nosh, Reyes-Call hasn’t raised prices.
“As new owners, we didn’t want to give that impact to the loyal customers,” she said.
However, because a majority of menu items at The Nosh use eggs — including breakfast bagels, breakfast burritos, omelets, scrambles and breakfast plates — Reyes-Call said price increases are inevitable.
“We’re not making money,” she stated. “I’m the owner. I work here every single day.” Reyes-Call hasn’t determined exactly how much the increases will be at The Nosh.
Over at Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits, owner Chip Mahoney said he’s raised prices 50 cents or $1 on some items like the chicken and waffles and breakfast sandwich.
“Inflation has hit us in many different areas, from oil prices to bacon,” Mahoney said. “So we’ve had to make a price increase for many reasons, and eggs was one of the factors.”
Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits goes through about three cases of eggs a week, he said, mostly on weekends when the eatery serves brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
But it also uses eggs in pizza, on burgers and in other recipes – and it adds up.
“We were paying right around $45 per case, and now we’re paying between $90 and $110,” Mahoney said.
He added there’s more loss in the kitchen with eggs, too: “They’re easily broken,” he said. “It becomes tough.”
Also, Mahoney noted, restaurants have a thin profit margin as is.
“A good restaurant will have 10 to 15 percent profit,” he said. “With all the inflation, some [places] have gone down to between 5 and 10 percent.”
Bakeries and home-based bakers are also feeling the pinch.
Jill Bush, the “Coronado Cookie Lady,” who has a loyal following in Ahwatukee and uses Zesty Zzeek’s Pizza on Warner Road and 48th Street as a pickup spot, said she uses five dozen eggs a week.
“I do not like raising my prices, but with the way things have been the past two years, it’s been really, really rough,” Bush said. “I still want to be fair to my customers.”
Her cookies are $15 a dozen, and she also sells brownies, muffins, coffee cakes and keto-friendly sweets.
“I have people telling me all the time, ‘You need to raise your prices,’ and I probably should,” Bush said. However, “From a customer standpoint, it’s hard to justify spending that much money” on baked goods, she noted.
With egg prices reaching historic highs, it’s no surprise that egg suppliers’ profits have soared — one major supplier, Cal-Maine Foods, saw profits increase 65 percent to $198 million by the end of November 2022, according to news reports.
But Mahoney at Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits said it’s not just eggs creating havoc: Costs of everything from cooking oil to Quickbooks are on the rise.
He admitted menu items might go up again, but there’s a balance.
“I can’t raise my prices to where I’m not competitive or it’s so much that people don’t go out anymore,” he explained.
