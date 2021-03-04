Arizonans who find themselves out of work through no fault of their own could get their first increase in benefits in 17 years.
Members of the Senate Appropriations Committee – including Ahwatukee Sen. Sean Bowie – voted 9-1 last week to set the maximum benefit to $320 a week as early as this summer. The current cap of $240 was set in 2004 and is the second lowest in the country; only Mississippi pays less.
And then, if the employer-financed trust fund that pays for benefits gets back into healthy territory, the maximum automatically would go to $400 a week.
Individuals would be able to earn up to $160 a week without losing benefits, whether while looking for a new full-time gig or remaining on a part-time status with a current employer. Now, anything over $30 disqualifies the employee.
To finance all that, employers would pay more in the taxes that finance the benefits.
What makes all that significant is that SB 1411 is being pushed by Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott. Prior perennial efforts to increase the benefits by Democrats have met with GOP resistance.
Fann said she worked with business interests to get the necessary buy-in. The result is that no one from the business community has come out in opposition.
Current law allows state benefit to continue for up to 26 weeks, not counting special federal programs. SB 1411 would drop that to 20 weeks when the state’s jobless rate is less than 6 percent.
Still, there are objections.
Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, the lone dissent on the measure, said she’s concerned that there isn’t enough in the law to ensure that people collecting benefits are actually out searching for a new job.
There already are requirements in law, including a mandate to make contacts with potential employers at least four days a week. And after four weeks of benefits, people generally have to take any job that pays them at least 20 percent more than they’re collecting.
But that work search requirement has been suspended during the pandemic by the executive order Gov. Doug Ducey signed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So we’re just going to pay people to be unemployed?’’ Ugenti-Rita asked.
And there’s another potential hurdle.
Ducey has consistently opposed any benefit increase, saying there are plenty of jobs for people to find “at any time’’ and he sees no need to adjust that $240 figure.
Fann said she has informed the governor’s office about the details of her measure. The only thing that gubernatorial press aide C.J. Karamargin would say is that Ducey is “reviewing the measure.’’
Much of the resistance until now has come from business interests because those payments are financed by a tax that employers pay on the first $7,000 of each worker’s salary.
Fann proposes to finance the higher benefits in SB 1411 by increasing the base on which the tax is paid, which she said has not been altered since 1986, to $8,000 next year and $9,000 in 2023.
SB 1411 goes to the full Senate after a required review by the Rules Committee of its constitutionality.
Fann isn’t the only Republican interested in adjusting jobless benefits.
Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, is sponsoring HB 2805 which would raise the cap to $300 a week. That measure, like what Fann is proposing, also would allow people to earn up to $160 a week without losing benefits.
His bill cleared a House panel and awaits action by the full chamber.
