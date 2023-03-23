Pride alums holding vintage bonanza here

Over two dozen vendors of vintage from throughout Arizona are expected to gather Friday at Mountain Pointe High School for an inaugural Vintage Market open to the public.
The March 24 indoor market, open from 3-8 p.m. at the small gym located next to the Mountain Pointe High School track and football field, 4201 E. Knox Road, Ahwatukee, is the brainchild of two Pride alumni – Casey Jones and Jeffrey Bravo, class of 2009 and 2014, respectively.
Both also graduated from Arizona State University and operate separate vintage collectibles businesses.
Vintage Market is their first local collaboration and they have brought in friends who run similar businesses.
“There’s going to be something for everyone,” said Jones, 31, owner of Jester’s Thrift. “We have people selling vinyl records, record players, retro posters, clothes, jewelry, sports memorabilia and collectibles.
It’s a real assortment of items that will appeal to a lot of interests,” he added. “It’s open to the public, not just high school kids and their families. It’s going to be super fun.”
Born and raised in Ahwatukee, Jones said he’s been a fan of vintage since he was a freshman in high school. In those days, he said, thrifting was fueled by low funds, but it grew into a passion when he discovered his thrifted threads were a hit with his classmates.
Though his ASU degree is in Film and Media Production, his earlier plan to head to Los Angeles wasn’t the road he decided to follow.
Even while expanding his career options, he continued to enjoy thrift store combing, always appreciating the thrill of the hunt.
Slowly his ethos evolved as he matured and viewed the trend toward throw-away consumerism more closely.
He wasn’t alone, and soon noted attitudes of both young and older consumers appeared to be changing.
Thrifting became fashionable; old was new again, literally.
“Vintage and sustainability have gone hand in hand for a long time with me and now the way the younger generations are starting to view things are one in the same,” said Jones.
“I didn’t think about sustainability like I do now; that happened around age 25. Now everybody thrifts. It’s a well- worn cliche, ‘one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,’ but I learned to always try to give things a second look, clean it up a bit, bring it back to life,” he said.
Jones also opened an antiques booth at a Mesa antique mall, “Call it New/Call it Antique.”
He said vendors are vetted and he waited two years to be accepted.
He also sells at area vintage gatherings like the popular monthly “Pickers Playground” in downtown Phoenix that attracts shoppers by the thousands.
Jones said it was Pickers Playground founder and friend Allen Pettenger that inspired him and Bravo to launch their own Vintage Market.
Unlike Jones, who has been an Intel project manager for seven years, Jeffrey Bravo has made vintage and retro sales as his sole occupation, opening his USA Auction and Resale online store (USAAuctionandResale.com) the month following his ASU graduation.
“I graduated from ASU in December, 2019 and opened USA Auction and Resale in January 2019,” said Bravo, 26. “It took off like crazy. I’ve always liked thrifting, but turning one of my passions into a business is amazing.”
Starting out selling sports memorabilia, Bravo expanded to vintage collectibles, toys, and sports-related clothing like jerseys and jackets.
He has amassed a large collection of music-related T-shirts and memorabilia including a wide selection of vintage vinyl records. He now has customers across the U.S. and in Europe.
Bravo will display his eclectic collectibles stock at Friday’s Vintage Market.
“Yes, I’m bringing quite a bit to sell on Friday,” said Bravo, whose business is headquartered in Ahwatukee. “And we have vendors coming from all across Arizona, and everybody’s excited for this. It’s going to be a big community event with local vendors, too, and even Zzeeks Pizza.”
Among local vendors scheduled to be at Friday’s Vintage Market are three other Mountain Pointe High School alumni.
Avery Lipp, Xavier Lockett and Marc Ortega own GGO Market, which they established two years ago.
“We’re very excited to go back to our roots,” said Lipp, who is, like his business partners, a 2020 MPHS grad. “We’re also excited to bring Ahwatukee an assortment of our amazing vintage garments.”
The business of thrift and the recycling of vintage has transformed the market into a $28 billion industry according to an NPR.org article. It quotes ThredUp, an online consignment store, as projecting the industry “to eclipse fast fashion by 2029.”
Even Vogue Magazine, the doyenne of fashion, predicts “vintage trends boom to continue” in 2023.
And it’s not just vintage clothing but vintage collectibles, both antique and mid-20th century furnishings that are capturing collectors. Some popular items like Star Wars, Disney and Mattel collectibles, are sought not just for nostalgia sake alone, but as investments.
Vintage Market will present unique items from decades past that are often difficult to find elsewhere, say Jones and Bravo, and “the thrill of the hunt” is what is expected to attract all ages and interests to Friday’s five-hour event.
“I want to use this event as something to inspire people of all ages to reuse, recreate, or re-wear something that was once heavily admired,” said Jones. “Vintage has always existed,but now it’s more prevalent than ever before.”
Jester’s Thrift, USA Auction and Resale and GGO Market can all be found on Instagram.
JestersThrift.com is currently undergoing reconstruction.
