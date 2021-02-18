When the late James May Sr. took a leap of faith and quit his job as a medical administrator to engage fulltime in a passion project to bring better health to the world, he did so right here in Arizona.
It was out of his garage in Scottsdale that Wisdom Natural Brands got its roots and laid the foundation for massive growth in the natural sweetener industry.
Now a thriving business with its corporate office in Gilbert, Wisdom aims to harness the health benefits of nature so everyone can enjoy sweet treats without the guilt.
“James May was on a trip to South America when he was presented with tea for his ailing throat, after a long flight from the U.S., “ explained Wisdom Natural Brands Vice President of Operations Michael Jamison.
“The herbal tea that he drank had crushed stevia leaves in it and he was astonished at the level of sweetness without sugar. He decided to start on a business venture to bring this product to the U.S. He quit his job, sold items to fund his project and enlisted his family in the packaging, selling – every piece of the business.”
May’s dream was to bring stevia to the world and he became an entrepreneurial legend, with several prestigious awards under his belt and the title of “First to bring stevia to the U.S.”
His passion and knowledge were met with opposition – no one wanted a zero calorie, natural sweetener competing with big name brands or the artificial names that were well recognized.
Determined to break barriers, May’s product was the first to receive FDA recognition for the stevia leaf extract as a food.
Before his death in 2017, he was able to witness broad distribution and a successful company that has expanded into thirty plus countries. All stemming from a dream that started in 1982
“At Wisdom, our goal is to have the best tasting products,” Jamison said. “A lot of natural sweeteners have gotten the reputation of having an aftertaste and there are scientific reasons why that occurs. However, we strive to allow people to enjoy the same taste of sugar, without the health ramifications.”
The Food and Drug Administration gave Wisdom’s sweetener safe status in 2008 and since then, several competitors have entered the market.
While some are large, well-known names, Jamison said Wisdom is unphased, staying true to its vision and that attracts loyal customers.
“We stick to our niche of a taste-focused product line. We also offer a variety of products from liquid (for flavoring drinks) to powdered and granulated varieties,” he explained “A young man from India thought our product was straight sugar in a taste test and it was great to see that ‘raised eyebrow.’”
Jamison believes that consumer education is key with any unfamiliar product.
He sits on the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce Board, bringing product knowledge to the community and working with other local businesses to support growth and familiarity.
He also works from the Fiesta Park complex, north of Guadalupe Road, in the 30,000 square foot Wisdom facility.
“Taking an active role in the community in which our corporate headquarters resides in, is important. We believe in attracting more businesses to Gilbert, where we currently have 43 employees ourselves.”
With COVID-19 still prevalent in 2021, Jamison shares the goals Wisdom has for the coming months.
“Gilbert always welcomed us at events in the past, which we loved, because we could get the product in front of community members and have them experience the difference for themselves. Now, many are cooking from home and engaging the kids – our products can help in the kitchen, so families are staying healthy in these uncertain times.”
From selling raw ingredients to assist companies in healthier food production, to stevia based shaker containers, powdered packets, liquid concentrates, and the new monkfruit-based line, Wisdom is the go-to for high quality, natural, zero calorie, high intensity sweeteners.
“It’s a difficult time, so, we want you to bake, indulge, have comfort foods, experiment with new recipes – but let’s still be conscious. We want to educate you on the benefits of switching from sugar, and if it tastes just as good, that’s a pretty attractive offer.”
To find products near you and learn more: Shopsweetleaf.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.