In January 1995, a new concept in children’s education came to the Ahwatukee Foothills – the Montessori Method developed by physician Maria Montessori in Italy in 1906.
The first Montessori school in the U.S. opened in 1911. Though there were others in the Valley when Jan Vickery emigrated to Ahwatukee from Michigan, where she’d had overseen Montessori schools, Ahwatukee - her new home, had none.
It was a perfect fit for the burgeoning community attracting young families to the foothills.
So, Vickery opened the doors of Ahwatukee Foothills Montessori school at 3221 E. Chandler Blvd. – and watched as attendance in her 5,000 square-foot school grew under her tutelage.
She retired in 2011, and the mantle was passed to Meaghan McClung, the current owner and head of school.
McClung, who moved to Ahwatukee from Toronto in 1998, taught at Ahwatukee Foothills Montessori before taking over ownership.
“I had been teaching at the school since 1999, but running a business is different,” said McClung, who received her bachelor’s degree in early childhood care in Canada and her Montessori credentials from the Center for Montessori Teacher Education.
“Jan coached me and mentored me,” explained McClung.
The two women and Mariann Roger, administrative assistant for AFM the past 21 years, were among those celebrating their 25th anniversary in late January.
More than 80 Ahwatukee Foothills Montessori students and their parents were in attendance to mark the milestone.
Even as she watched her school grow and prosper, McClung in 2016 opened a second Montessori school in Chandler. Now in its fourth year, the school has 80 youngsters enrolled at their campus at 5570 W. Chandler Blvd.
McClung admits she’s often asked what a Montessori school is and she finds a succinct answer at the ready.
“I explain Montessori is an individual approach to education. Children learn at their own pace, and are allowed the time to concentrate and master concepts before moving on to new ones,” said McClung.
“Montessori students are generally very self-motivated and curious with a deep love of learning.”
There are many former students who attest to that.
When applying to Williams College in Massachusetts, Alex Christ wrote his college application essay about the school and a special teacher – a directress, as they’re known in Montessori: Mrs. Ginny Wienbrenner, who left a life-long impression on him.
“She was my earliest mentor, who not only taught me how to read and write but also how to live a life of integrity,” said Alex Christ of “Ms. Ginny,” as she was known to him.
The BASIS Ahwatukee grad is also remembered on the AFM campus for his kindergarten speech in which he said he was going to be a pilot.
Now a Williams College sophomore, Christ got his private pilot’s license last November.
Younger brother Charles Christ is currently a junior at BASIS Ahwatukee, and often returns to the AFM campus.
“This year I selected the Ahwatukee Foothills Montessori for my internship since I’ d volunteered over the summer, serving as a general helper. At the time, I was very interested in developmental psychology, and particularly education. I plan on studying psychology, and hope to work on education reform once I establish myself,” he said.
Charles Christ recalled Ahwatukee Foothills Montessori provided “the necessary stimuli in a safe environment for one to explore one’s ability.”
“My own competitive desires to be the best in terms of reading in math coupled with a school providing freedom to explore advanced material allowed me to always be a step ahead,” said Charles.
Charles, like his elder brother, was named a National AP Scholar last summer and is expected to be named a National Merit Finalist and National Hispanic Scholar in September.
The boys’ parents, Russ and Emily Christ of Ahwatukee, agree the quality of the Ahwatukee Foothills Montessori and “the incredible teachers” were helpful to their sons.
“The teachers provided a strong foundation, academically and socially, it equipped them with a curiosity and enthusiasm for learning. We liked the individualized attention they received in a caring environment,” said Russ Christ, adding:
”We were also pleased Alex and Charlie maintained relationships with their kindergarten teachers into their high school years.”
McClung explained all lead teachers have their Montessori credentials.
“Between our two schools, we have a total of eight directresses, not including myself, and one in training. Including me, we have four directresses at the Ahwatukee campus,” McClung explained.
McClung said many former students often drop in to visit. Those first few formative years at AFM become lifelong memories and the staff/student ratio encourages bonding, she explained.
“We maintain a 1:7 staff to student ratio in our preschool and Kindergarten program, and a 1:4 ratio in our toddler program. We keep our ratios much lower than the state requires to deliver a superior classroom experience by way of more individualized attention for each child,” she said, adding:
“Our directresses and support staff are the reason our schools are so special. They’re all dedicated to providing a nurturing and engaging environment so each one of our students can reach their full potential academically, socially, emotionally and physically.”
Enrollment applications are currently being accepted for Fall 2020 for both schools.
Information: AFMeducation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.