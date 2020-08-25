Using videos to sell homes has become increasingly popular among Realtors but Ahwatukee Realtor Allen Henderson is using videos not just to sell homes.
He’s made a video to sell Arizona generally and Ahwatukee specifically – and then sell homes.
Taking advantage of the continued migration of people from other states to Arizona – and attempting to pique the interest of some who might be on the fence – the 26-year veteran Realtor has created a video homage to Ahwatukee.
“My objective is always to provide content to help people make wise and educated real estate decisions that will work for their long-term goals,” said Henderson.
And while he demurs at the notion that he’s trying to lure out-of-towners, Henderson admits, “I think that someone sitting in a cold city in February might get the spark of an idea that they might want to move.”
He can relate to that.
“I had spent a lot of time here corporately,” he recalled. “I had several meetings a year at the beautiful Scottsdale resorts and always hated getting on a plane back to Michigan. I loved Arizona. In February of 1994, it was 20 below zero with a minus windchill factor in Michigan. There were three feet of snow in the drive, Triple-A was three days away. I decided I had had enough.”
Seven months later, he was moving into a condo on the golf course at the Pointe South Mountain Hilton Resort.
He eventually moved out of the corporate world and became a Realtor and though he and his wife lived in Chandler for a few years, he loved marketing properties in Ahwatukee and eventually settled here.
“I do think that for a person who is planning to move to Phoenix, they might see the video and might be compelled to consider Ahwatukee,” he added.
Add to that a more personal business reason: “My objective is to provide information to help people, start and grow a relationship and be the person they think about when they do need real estate services.”
“Goodness knows that I have been helped by so many people in my life journey. I try to give back and follow the golden rule,” he said. “By the time most of my clients need real estate services, we have become friends. I end up working with friends in most of the transactions I facilitate and the friendships continue well beyond the transactions.”
An AFN real estate columnist for more than a year, Henderson got the idea for the video partially from a fellow Realtor on the other side of the continent and partly from an ongoing project he has with local author Marty Gibson, who has penned two books on the history of Ahwatukee.
He said a Realtor friend in Georgia had made some “Moving to Atlanta” videos and was amazed by the response.
“I decided that if video could get properties found and get properties sold, it could be a great tool to let folks know what an incredible place Ahwatukee is to live,” Henderson explained, calling Phoenix, Ahwatukee and Arizona “photogenic and perfect candidates for a video attracting people to move here.
“It is a great way to educate people and attract buyers for my listings.”
Henderson and Gibson also have been working on a video project to bring the latter’s books to life.
Henderson has been filming some of the Ahwatukee locales that Gibson writes about in his two books.
Gibson’s latest, “Historic Tales from Ahwatukee Foothills,” is published by History Press – a subsidiary of Arcadia Press, which published Gibson’s “Phoenix’s Ahwatukee-Foothills” as part of its “Images in America” series of history-in-pictures books.
Gibson and Henderson also have been collaborating on video interviews of some of the old-timers profiled in the latter book.
Gibson let Henderson use some of the images from the book in the video he’s pitching at out-of-towners, although he said most of the video images are his that he took in his travels around the state.
Henderson said he’s gotten a good response to his video.
He said one respected Realtor told him he learned things about Ahwatukee that he had not known and that the individual told him “it clearly demonstrates you are the expert on the community.”
He uses YouTube and Facebook to get the video out there.
“There are nuances and things change with the various social media platforms but they allow us to selectively target market and get our messages and videos out to people who will benefit at a relatively low cost,” he said, though he added:
“Of course, you have to factor $10,000-plus worth of equipment to do video at the level we do it at.”
Truth be told, however, Henderson says he’s basically packaging something that he believes sells itself.
That love for Ahwatukee is underscored in 14 different landmarks and qualities Henderson discusses in his video, from natural beauty to shopping, holiday lights to sunsets.
“I love Ahwatukee,” he said. “It is a great place to live. It has nice people and great schools. It is close to everything."
