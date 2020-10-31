She’s driven by her strong Midwestern values: family, religion, community. Work long, work hard, do it right.
That has carried Sarah Neumann to a decade of success after founding Ahwatukee Skin & Laser.
But Neumann also has an adventurous side, which might surprise those who know her as a no-nonsense, get-it-done personality. She lived in Belize for a year as an exchange student.
And?
“I ride a motorcycle,” Neumann said.
You ride a what? She giggles. It’s an Indian Scout.
“I love that you think I have a work-life balance, but I’m going to be the first to admit that my practices are my children,” said Neumann, 46.
“I work a significant amount of hours but I do that by choice. In my limited spare time, I have a home in Strawberry that I like to frequent, to get into the tall pines and ride my motorcycle.”
This is about where the surprises end.
“I walk my dogs. I like to hike and I like to cook and bake, so I frequently cook and bake for the staff.”
That sense of community at Ahwatukee and Skin & Laser is the essence of who she is: tight with those around her, proud creator of that community, prouder still of the reputation and trust that her practice has gained around Ahwatukee.
It is a multiple award winner in the Ahwatukee Foothills News’ Best of Ahwatukee.
She has been a practicing physician assistant for more than 20 years.
“I got interested in dermatology, one, because I had very bad acne as a young adult and I had never heard about what a dermatologist was,” Neumann said. “I grew up in a small town in Wisconsin. I got to college, I met my first dermatologist and it was life altering for me.
“I took myself from someone who wasn’t real comfortable looking in the mirror to skin that I was proud to show off. So that was my first experience with, hey, this dermatology thing is pretty cool.”
Her second came as an exchange student in Belize in Central America in her undergraduate years.
“I saw a lot of infectious disease. I saw a lot of parasitic infections. And then my love for dermatology just exploded. I saw stingray bites. I saw cellulitis because of Third World country living conditions.
“So it was pretty clear at that point that the skin, hair and nails was where my passion lie, and that’s where I focused when I came back to the states. I went to PA school and decided that dermatology was for me.”
Her Belize experience solidified her basic beliefs.
“Being from a small Midwestern town in rural Wisconsin, it was eye-opening to me,” she said. “It was Third World. I was a minority race. It was difficult living, but you learned what was most important to you, whether that be family, religion, community, or otherwise.
“So it really kind of solidified my basic foundations for how I live my life. Family, community, religion were kind of the pedestals of what I’ve built my business on.”
Indeed, she has returned to Belize several times to visit the family that had hosted her during her college exchange year and to attend weddings of people she got to know.
“And, of course, I dream of retiring there one day,” she said. “I love the community. I love the culture. I love the Caribbean Sea. So you can’t go wrong with Belize. And now, 25 years later, it’s a tourist paradise, but at the time was a Third World country.”
For now, her community is centered on her dermatology practices.
She founded one in Scottsdale that she eventually closed. She opened one in Sun City, which she regarded as an underserved market with an aging population with a high incidence in skin cancer, a couple of years ago. She’d come to Ahwatukee nearly 20 years ago, initially at a large-group practice.
“I wanted a more personalized approach to patient care,” she said. “I wanted a higher quality standard. And quite frankly, I wanted to do it my way, which was heartfelt and relationship driven. I wanted to take care of people regardless of ability to pay.
“So, I made the leap of faith in 2010 and opened Ahwatukee Skin & Laser on my own but with the support of my physician team.”
She just celebrated her 10-year anniversary there.
Neumann is at the Ahwatukee practice, at 4425 E Agave Road, Building 9, Suite 148, four days a week, and in Sun City on Wednesdays.
Ahwatukee Skin & Laser employs Mohs surgeons who provide state-of-the-art care for skin-cancer patients and dermatologic surgeons.
“It was imperative for us to be a full-service cosmetic, medical and surgical dermatology practice because we create relationships with people and the last thing we would want to do is have to send them outside of our four walls to a team they’re not familiar with to get their skin cancer treated,” she said.
It is that quality care with a personal touch that has sustained her and her staff, even through the COVID-19 pandemic. People donated masks and brought in food, because the clinic never closed. It was a repayment of sorts for Ahwatukee Skin & Laser’s integration into the community, where it sponsors local programs and supports local high school teams.
“We wanted to maintain our ability to treat our cancer patients, and we had a massive outpouring of support,” Neumann said.
“We love Ahwatukee. We wanted to maintain our locally owned small business through the pandemic. Thankfully, we continue to be blessed by the community and be supported and recognized for the quality of work that we do. It’s been a privilege to be part of Ahwatukee and we plan to stay here for a long time.
“It’s a great place to raise children and we have all the amenities of a large city but the sense of a smaller, more close-knit area.
“I’d like the community to know that we’re grateful for the support during a difficult time, that we are a locally owned and operated small business, and that we are making continued improvements to enhance the customer service at the clinic. We are always striving to ensure the best care for patients. Every single day we’re looking at what we can do better and how we can enhance the patience experience, learning their names, knowing their dog’s name and really giving back to the community as a whole.”
Information: ahwatukeeskincare.com
