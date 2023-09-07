Ahwatukee businesses band together for rescue

Over 40 Ahwatukee businesses, including the Ahwatukee Foothills News, are partnering on a supply drive for Lost Our Home Pet Rescue.
The Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce and Ahwatukee Foothills YMCA also are participating in the drive throughout September for pet food, pet toys and blankets to restock the Tempe shelter. Items will be delivered October 1.
Participating businesses include Print Smart, Mountainside Martial Arts, Foothills Pet Resort, Music Maker Workshops, Waxing the City, Any Lab Test Now, Foothills Pool Care and Repair, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Weeks & Mitchell Construction and Awaken Chiropractic.
Other businesses are Fuschia Spa, Pigtails & Crewcuts, Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits, Buzzed Goat Coffee, Impact Nutrition, Pops Rocking Kettle Corn, Your CBD Store, Desert Financial Credit Union, LIV Ahwatukee Apartments, The Hub Grill & Bar and Zesty Zeeks Pizza and Wings.
Their locations and drop-off hours for donations can be found at yestopets.org.
“We are so appreciative of the local business community,” said Jodi Polanski, executive director of Lost Our Home Pet Rescue. “This is the second year, they have come together to support our no-kill shelter.
“The goal is to collect enough food and supplies to fill the shelves for our Food Bank, as well as for those pets in the shelter who are looking for a home.”
When the mortgage crisis and recession hit in 2008, Jodi Polanksi was working in the mortgage industry and she kept hearing stories from real estate agents finding dogs abandoned in homes.
The lifelong animal lover’s heart broke and she decided to open her own pet shelter.
Lost our Home’s Pet Food Bank feeds approximately 1,000 pets per year. Families can get help through the pet food bank by applying at lostourhome.org/get-help/pet-food-bank-program.
Dedicated to rescuing pets abandoned or at risk of homelessness due to pet parents’ life crises such as eviction, domestic violence, job loss and illness, Lost Our Home has saved the lives of over 32,2500 pets.
It also has reunited more than 7,000 pets with their families through their Temporary Care and Tempe PD Programs, and fed over 975,000 meals to hungry pets through their Pet-Food Bank Program.
Lost Our Home Pet Rescue specializes in helping domestic violence victims with their pets. They have valued partnerships with several domestic violence shelters to serve victims and their pets
Information: LostOurHome.org, or call 602-445-7387.
