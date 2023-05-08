SM Freeway becoming a big job generator, city says

Scorned for its impact on Ahwatukee’s quality of life and the object of a bitter legal fight that lasted for years, the South Mountain Loop 202 Freeway is fulfilling its supporters’ expectations of becoming a critical to the Valley economy, city officials last week told a Phoenix City Council subcommittee.
And that’s especially true for the West Valley, where city officials said an estimated 60% of its workforce commute to other parts of the county, and for Phoenix, which they said is quickly emerging as an important hi-tech corridor generating high-paying jobs.
But that corridor still needed help from the city.
Last week council preliminarily approved $10 million in tax breaks over the next 10 years to a Washington State developer for agreeing to privately finance massive road and other infrastructure work around the last 180 acres of residential land in the area of the freeway and Dobbins Road.
For years, Ahwatukee residents and the Gila River Indian Community fought to prevent construction of the $1.7-billion, 22-mile freeway linking the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler and 59th Avenue in the West Valley.
They alleged the freeway posed potentially harmful environmental threats and that it was damaging sacred tribal land.
But federal courts rejected every claim.
Chris Mackay, community and economic development director, said that since the freeway opened in December 2019, it has become “our newest employment corridor – the South Mountain Technology Corridor.”
“Since that time, we’ve seen thousands of single family and multifamily units that have broken ground,” she told council’s Economic Development and Equity Subcommittee April 26. “There’s been thousands of square feet of retail and commercial that has also been announced and is under construction. And at full build-out in this quarter, we expect 50,000 to 80,000 jobs.”
She added, “We studied the workforce migration and we found that 60% of the West Valley workforce travels to other parts of the region for their jobs, making this an ideal location for a company to come in and be close to the workforce.”
“We’re talking about high-wage jobs and advanced manufacturing and technology, corporate campuses and business parks similar to the Cotton Center, the semiconductor industry and their supply chain,” Mackay continued.
She noted that it is “ideally located between” the expanded Intel campus in Chandler and the equally huge Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company facility in North Phoenix.
“We’ve pitched this area to multiple companies including EV, solar and battery companies,” she said. “We’ve worked to promote this to our existing businesses that are looking to expand.
“We’ve been around the world promoting this to site-selection consultants at industry shows and conventions as well as at our local brokerage broker in town”
The preliminary approval of $10 million in tax breaks for IDM Companies involves its plans to build speculative industrial buildings on farmland that had been in the same family for 70 years, according to city documents.
Noting a Texas company, Capital Group, is developing 25 acres in that area, MacKay said, “All these are the last pieces of residential and we will have a full-fledged technology corridor.”
IDM is constructing speculative industrial buildings, meaning the shell will be built and then tailored to specific needs of tenants who sign leases for it.
The council report noted that IDM has developed several projects that include one south of Cardinals Stadium.
The report said tax breaks were part of the deal “due to the extreme cost of public infrastructure in comparison to other parts of the city.”
It also said the deal was “an effort to help world-class employers along the Loop 202,” because IDM “will privately finance and construct the public infrastructure” and then be reimbursed with revenue from privilege taxes assessed on the site, such as builder and commercial lease taxes and construction sales taxes.
“The project is vital to activate the Loop 202 South Mountain Technology Corridor,” the report said. “Multiple high-wage employers have short-listed this site for their new location. Phoenix has reached a critical point in the real estate market that makes this investment a possibility, and will bring significant investment in the employment projects in the corridor.
“The redevelopment of the site is an important economic development opportunity that will transform the community and yield significant financial and public benefits for the City above and beyond the tax revenues,” it also said.
MacKay said the developers “worked closely” with area residents on what sorts of uses they would prefer from the project.
The infrastructure work includes utility lines as well as widening of Dobbins and Olney roads, intersection work at 63rd and Dobbins and a roundabout on Eliot Road.
