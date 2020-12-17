Dain Knudson and his friends are bringing brain-teasing entertainment right to people’s doorsteps.
The Gilbert man and his group have created BrakeOut Arizona, an escape room game inside the hull of a former school bus where participants use their skills to figure out puzzles, riddles and clues to break out of a locked room within a given time frame.
“We built this experience for success,” Knudson said. “Entertainment comes down to people feeling validated and they feel successful at the end of the day.”
Knudson is the co-owner of 5 Gents Events and handles sales, social media outreach and marketing.
The other East Valley co-owners are Dan Knudson, chief experience designer. architect and business logistics; Curt Easton, experience designer and maintenance; Burke Nichols, experience designer and maintenance; Isaac Sneed, engineer and games master and Jared Brimhall, financier and business logistics.
All the men hold jobs outside of this side passion –two work in banking, one in construction, one is an engineering student at Arizona State University and one is going back to school for a business degree. Knudson himself works in sales in the semiconductor industry.
“Our group has in the past put together these experiences and really enjoyed the thrill of them,” Knudson said. “We like challenging people’s critical thinking and letting people think creatively.”
The first event the group ever did was CacheDashe, where people in an adventure race around the Valley deciphered clues as they hunted for a buried box of money.
But, Knudson said the group always had in the back of their minds to do a mobile escape room that delved into the narrative and in January they acted on it.
At an auction sale they purchased a retired Gilbert Public Schools bus for $2,250.
“We were lucky to have it run super well right off the bat,” Knudson said.
They ripped out all the seats and rehabbed the bus with some paid professional help along the way – all for just under $10,000, including the bus purchase.
Knudson said there are other mobile escape rooms but they are out of trailers and he was sure they are the first to have it in a bus west of the Mississippi. Before launching the new venture, the group invited members of the public to test it.
“Having the test groups was super important for us,” Knudson said. “From our perspective we created (the puzzles) and know how everything is done and we needed from the public how their mind approached it.”
He said there were elements the public liked that the group didn’t initially appreciate – such as having audio feedback when a puzzle was solved to let players know to move on.
So, the group put in a white board with red and green lights. When a puzzle is unsolved it’s red and when solved, it turns green and makes a dinging noise.
The group finally took their mobile entertainment on the road in September.
They’ve taken the bus to private events like birthday parties and dropped in at the Queen Creek Festival and the Gilbert Feastival.
“We’ve had groups of teachers do it on their own time as a team-building experience,” said Knudson, adding all safety precautions are taken such as sanitizing the bus after each use.
Most of the bookings so far have been in the East Valley but the company is getting interest for the bus from Prescott and Florence.
BrakeOut Arizona has several options for booking, including an enhanced experience that lasts an hour and an express experience that lasts 20 minutes with varying pricing.
So far, one group has broken the record for the 20-minute experience and escaped the bus in 12 minutes and 30 seconds.
“One of the boys in the group just had a unique experience that fitted the room well,” Knudson said. “We were really impressed with them.”
Knudson said the success rate for completing the escape room is between 30 and 40 percent.
“It’s challenging and without hints and without clues, going into it can be very difficult,” he said.
Knudson said the company is focusing on weekend events but is flexible to bring the bus out during weekdays and can tailor the experience for bookings.
Escape rooms are largely pitched as team building exercises for corporations but this year due to the pandemic, many have their employees working remotely.
The first escape opened in 2007 and today there are over 2,250 such facilities in the country and holding steady, according to Room Escape Artist, which tracks the industry.
Although many escape rooms are temporarily closed due to COVID-19, they are better positioned to operate in the coming months than many other forms of entertainment such as movie theaters, theaters, bowling alleys, skating rinks, and amusement parks that require large crowds to turn a profit, according to Room Escape Artist.
Knudson said the company’s future plan is to expand its mobile entertainment.
“We would like down the road to buy more buses and have a fleet of buses anywhere in the Valley at any time with different themes and puzzles,” he said.
“We have a goal of expanding offerings over the next several years and also not just doing escape but other mobile entertainment as well.”
To book and to learn more about BrakeOut Arizona, go to brakeoutaz.com, facebook.com/brakeoutaz or instagram.com/brakeoutaz.
