In the world of public relations, Jay Taylor has three audiences.
“I’ve got my client and I’ve got the media and then I’ve got really the third audience because I’ve got to be able to see through the media person to their audience,” the Ahwatukee man explained.
Deftly moving among those three audiences has been his stock and trade since he moved from daily newspapering to public relations in 1988, eventually forming his one-man Summit PR and Marketing company in 2003 – 10 years after he settled in Ahwatukee.
The San Francisco native hadn’t had that career in mind after he graduated with a journalism degree in 1986 from Arizona State University.
“I had envisioned myself writing for Sports Illustrated at some point,” he said. “That would have been my dream job.”
He joined the Arizona Republic, getting a job on the sports copy desk but clinging to his bosses’ promises that he could work his way into the ranks of writers.
But when opportunities opened, he saw that the company was more set on trying to lure big-name talent from the outside rather than promote from within.
Discouraged, Taylor also began thinking that the often odd hours of the newspaper business “just didn’t seem like the lifestyle was conducive to raising a family.”
And so, in the mid-1980s, Taylor jumped to what some journalists call “the other side” – and, more cynically, “the dark side.”
Instead of covering people and events, he took on the work of trying to get news organizations to cover them.
Living for a while in Southern California, he eventually met a public relations pro named Mike Leone who specialized in the travel and entertainment industry.
“He had been in the business for a long time. He was a very silver-tongues guy. He had a great rapport with reporters and editors,” Taylor recalled. “I learned a ton from him about how to pitch media and how to build relationships with people.”
And that prepared him after he eventually moved back to Arizona and set out on his own, convinced “I didn’t want to be working for somebody again.”
By then, he said, “I’d been in the business for a long time. I had made enough contacts around the Valley that I thought it was viable.”
Over time, he developed his client base – always conscious of the fact that in the world of public relations, success doesn’t just depend on who you know among companies that want a media spotlight, but who you know who owns the spotlight.
He takes pride in his record of building relationships with print and electronic media, saying the trick to having a successful relationship with reporters, editors and producers is knowing what they’re interested in and not badgering them with a flood of irrelevant pitches.
“There’s a fine line between sending things to people all the time and sending stuff that the person you’re sending to is going to have some sort of use for,” Taylor explained.
“It’s learning about what different media people want, how they want it, what the value is to their readership or viewers,” he added. “It’s about building good relationships with the media and not sending a lot of stuff that just goes straight into the circular file.”
Taylor also has had experience in “crisis issues management” – steering clients through a controversy that can kill their business.
His most memorable experience came in the late 1990s, when Lake Havasu was losing its lucrative spring break business from college students after news media incorrectly reported that a sewage spill had occurred.
“There was some leaching of water, but it wasn’t a sewage spill,” Taylor said. “The fact of the matter was it was about a 400-yard stretch of beach on a lake that has 280 something miles of shoreline.”
But the damage had been done. “They tanked the following year,” he said, as students shied away from Lake Havasu.
“So, we had to do a whole re-education program,” he explained.
“We went out and shot B roll,” he said, referring to supplemental footage that TV stations can use in a broadcast where there’s only so-called “talking heads” behind a desk.
“I toured all the local morning news shows,” Taylor said, “explaining how the water was safe, what they had done to mitigate the problem, how even when they were being told what a huge problem was, it wasn’t really on the scale that it was being described.”
Taylor also got then-popular MTV out to Lake Havasu during spring break.
“It was a huge publicity boon for them,” he said. “We did a whole resurrection program about Lake Havasu City... We spent a year doing that.”
Taylor describes the experience as “probably the toughest one in terms of crisis communications.”
“I felt a duty to these people because their businesses were on the line for us to succeed,” he said. “They’re paying me to do a job and they’re sinking their own money into it and they expect me to get results.
“But this felt a little different: shops were closing and people were hanging up the ‘going out of business’ sale signs. So, I felt it in my bones a little more than I maybe would with a traditional public relations client.”
The year-long effort paid off, he said: “They had the one of the best years they’d ever had in tourism the following year.”
As a solo practitioner, Taylor said he tries to get clients to see that unlike large p.r. companies, clients can always depend on him to be the point man in their communications strategies.
“My ideal client is someone where I could work directly with the principal and the decision maker,” he said. “And the benefit to them of working with me is that they get me when they answer the phone. When the news releases are written, I wrote them. When the pitch goes out, I pitched it.
“So, they get someone with 30-plus years of experience in the business doing every aspect of their account instead of a 23-year-old just out of journalism school that may or may not be right… When I was on the agency side, we did the same thing. All the big dogs are there for the pitch and the initial strategy meetings and then the client never sees those people again. They get the junior staffer.”
“In my agency days, we had large accounts where there would be three and four layers of approvals between myself and the decision maker. And it just became impossible. You couldn’t do anything quickly. You couldn’t be nimble.”
Besides, Taylor said, “When it comes to writing, I have a very specific way I like things done and it becomes harder and more time-consuming for me to farm something out and then have it come back and have to edit it and go back and forth. It’s far easier for me to just sit down and write it and be done and know it’s done the way that I want it.”
As a sole practitioner, he said, “When I meet with people, I get a feel for how they want things to be done and how they want to position themselves and the voice they want to have through our publicity materials to promote their company and it doesn’t get lost in translation.
“I’m comfortable that I’m conveying their message in the best possible way.”
Information: 602-390-2021, Jay@SummitPRandMarketing.com
