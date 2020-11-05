In previous articles, I’ve listed the main benefit of a Roth IRA Conversion. You will have no tax on unlimited earnings for your and spouse’s life, nor will your heirs to your Roth IRA for the first 10 years.
If Biden wins the election, his tax plan outlines a number of changes that will greatly increase the benefit of doing a Roth IRA conversion now.
Example #1: You and your spouse are age 60 with $122,050 of federal taxable income and your federal tax would be $18,431.
You have $500,000 in a traditional 401k and decide to convert $500,000 to a Roth. Your taxable income would be $622,050 and the tax would be $167,307.50.
So, the marginal federal tax cost of doing a $500,000 Roth IRA Conversion would be $167,307 - $18,431 = $148,876.
Of course, if one combined the 26 percent solar tax credit with Section 179 from leasing solar business equipment, one could owe no federal tax on the $500,000 Roth IRA Conversion.
Assume that you do not need most of this money when retired due to high social security and perhaps a pension.
Assume that by the time both of you die; it will have grown to $4 million. Now your only child who is single inherits it and in 10 years it has grown to $6 million, when it must all be distributed.
Assume that your child has other taxable income and is still working a good job. Now his tax on the $6 million times a 39.6% rate = $2,376,000.
Under the Biden tax plan, the maximum federal rate increases from 37 percent to 39.6 percent.
In contrast, had you done a Roth IRA Conversion, there would be NO federal income tax.
Example #2: You and your spouse are both age 50 and do not plan to retire until age 70. You have saved $500,000 in your traditional IRA.
You are lucky enough to be able to retire on two Social Security checks, which total $84,000 because both waited until age 70 to take it, and you have a $26,000 pension.
Assume that your IRA will be worth $4 million upon your death at 90.
You also own three rental houses worth $1,000,000. You only have one child. Because you are both engineers, you like to make detailed plans for the future.
If you held the three rental houses until death in 30 years, assume they would be worth $2 million. Under current tax law, with the step-up in basis, your child could sell them for $2 million upon your death, and would owe $0 federal income tax.
Under the Biden tax plan, there is no step-up in basis or capital gains treatment and the full $2 million sale of the rental houses will be taxed at 39.6 percent, resulting in $792,000 federal tax (assuming that taxable income is at least $1 million).
This is because your child decided to cash in your $4 million traditional IRA that he inherited. He pays 39.6 percent of $4 million = $1,584,000, or a total of $2,376,000 on what he inherited.
Action plan: You decide to sell your three rental houses immediately while the market is hot. You will use the $1 million to contribute to your Roth IRA and 401k accounts over the next 20 years.
You will also convert your current $500,000 to a Roth IRA. Now, your son will owe no federal income tax on the millions he will inherit.
Few advisors plan for the next generation.
Free information on income tax savings, retirement planning, and solar business investments can be found at drharoldwong.com or solarbusinessinvestments.com.
To schedule your free consultation, please contact Dr. Harold Wong at (480) 706-0177 or harold_wong@hotmail.com. He earned his Ph.D. in economics at University of California/Berkeley and has appeared on over 400 TV/radio programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.