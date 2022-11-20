Tutor Doctor here helps students of all ages

Need or want help with a difficult subject, whether in elementary school, middle school, high school, university and college courses, or even as an adult?
Tutor Doctor is ready to help.
Former Ahwatukee resident Kimberly Selchan is the owner/education consultant of two Tutor Doctor franchises in Chandler-Gilbert and Phoenix-Scottsdale.
Ahwatukee resident Charmé Smith, who retired after more than three decades teaching elementary through college level, is the other Tutor Doctor education consultant locally.
Selchan, who moved to Gilbert in 2019 when she opened the Chandler-Gilbert franchise, is passionate about the possibilities Tutor Doctor offers local families and adults utilizing uniquely-vetted tutors for each individual student.
She explained that Tutor Doctor offers a unique focus on each prospective student, not merely on the subject in which they need tutoring.
“Where some tutoring providers tend to focus on a single subject, at Tutor Doctor we believe in a multi-tiered approach toward a student’s educational journey,” explained Selchan, who comes from a corporate leadership and staff development background.
“We believe executive functioning skills such as time management and organization are just as important as core academics.”
Remarks from parents, posted on social media, agree.
Commenters praise how Tutor Doctor helped improve their child’s study habits, test-taking skills and confidence as well as making strides in the subject at hand.
“It is our mission to help kids transition to become successful adults,” emphasized Selchan, the mother of a son and daughter, 13 and 12, respectively.
“Over the past five years I’ve heard the guilt and concern in many parents’ voices when we speak about their kids’ reduced confidence and academic challenges,” she said.
“I think it’s really valuable to understand that even the brightest and most caring parent isn’t always available or equipped to help their children with academics, and many kids simply respond better to a neutral party.”
“Our tutor only has the student’s best interest at heart - no grades, no grounding; and we see even high-anxiety and unmotivated kids drop their insecurities because they know they’re safe to try without judgment.
“When new tutors join our team, I tell them directly that they are mentors and advocates for their students, not just a subject tutor,” said Selchan, who graduated from Ohio State University with a BS degree in microbiology before entering the corporate world.
Tudor Doctor, with more than 700 franchises in 16 countries, emphasizes the personalized approach to learning.
Selchan’s two franchises focus on ensuring the student and tutor match not only in the subject they’ve selected, but taking into consideration a plethora of other interests and attributes they may share.
As an educational consultant, Smith believes the time invested to get to
know the student in advance of selecting a tutor presages greater success for
them both.
“In addition to the academic needs, we really try to match the students with tutors that will be a good fit in other areas, too. Just as there are different types of students, there are different types of tutors,” Smith said.
“From those students that would benefit from a very nurturing tutor due to their personality or life circumstances, to those needing a more hands-on approach to learning, to students needing lots of structure and help with organization or other executive functioning skills, our tutors provide what they need,” explained Smith, who holds a masters in education from Ohio’s Xavier University.
“We make sure our tutors have the skill set, of course, but also the ability to relate well to the student population they’d be working with,” she said.
“Connecting with the student is key for a positive experience and sets the stage for maximizing learning, and fortunately, we have over 70 tutors in the valley for all grades and most every subject, including SAT/ACT/GED Test prep.”
Ahwatukee resident Kaleigh Lodge has found Tutor Doctor helpful for her 10-year-old son Axel Lodge, a fifth-grade student at St. John Bosco Catholic School who has an autism diagnosis.
“His teachers have done a great job adapting his education, but suggested we get him a tutor to give him a little extra help outside of school,” she said.
I’m a big researcher and Tutor Doctor seemed like a good fit for him. I reached out to them and Kimberly made the whole process so easy. Within a week or so, she went through our son’s needs and matched us with Kianna,” she said speaking of Kianna Vasavilbaso.
“Kianna has been an amazing tutor. When she helps him with homework, she comes up with multiple strategies in order to help him process what is being asked and expected of him. Our main goal is reading comprehension, and she doesn’t just have him read the words, she breaks down each word he’s reading and their meaning.”
Lodge said Axel was more confident asking for help since he started the tutoring; a twice-a-week, one hour to 90 minute session.
“We like the flexibility of having longer sessions if he’s feeling more engaged, or ending at one hour if he is feeling burnt out from all the other activities he has going on that day,” she said.
“Axel also plays hockey at the Ice Den Chandler(cq) and takes piano lessons at Music Makers. Tutor Doctor has been great in working with our busy schedule,” Lodge continued, adding:
“I can’t recommend Tutor Doctor enough, especially to those parents who have children with special needs because I know how hard it is to find someone with the skills set to help your child. They do a great job at helping children learn with their unique needs.”
DanYelle Sedlak of Ahwatukee said her high school-aged daughter has improved in math with her Tutor Doctor.
“We first contacted Tutor Doctor approximately a year ago when we noticed she was struggling in high school math,” she said.
“To be honest, I was a little skeptical to hire an in-home tutor at first,” Sedlak continued. “However, I was pleasantly surprised to realize that Tutor Doctor goes to great lengths to align you with the best help possible for your child.
“Kimberly Selchan spent so much time on the phone with me in order to
understand my child’s personality and her weaknesses. It seemed important to her to match my daughter with the perfect tutor.
“When one tutor didn’t work out, they tried very hard to look for the right one. That’s when we found Alexis Alonso. She has been so helpful, patient, and encouraging with my daughter. My daughter no longer complains when it’s time to do her homework. This has been a great investment for many reasons.”
Selchan said time spent helping parents and their children is a calling she feels deeply, and is empathetic to their needs.
“When our children struggle in school, it can be heartbreaking to watch,” she said. “Academic struggles can cause a downward spiral to a lack of confidence, then loss of motivation and apathy.”
She said over a quarter of Tutor Doctor’s students have a 504 plan (formal plans schools develop to give kids with disabilities the support they need) or Individual Education Plan (iep).
Those students “struggle to learn at the pace and in the methodologies of the classroom,” Selchan said.
Whenever possible, Tutor Doctor works with the child’s school.
“We always attempt to collaborate with the teacher or leverage online school technology to align our instruction with the standards and curriculum of the school,” said Selchan. “Rather than guessing how a child learns, they offer a cognitive assessment to create customized learning plans for our students.”
Selchan has partnered with Arizona Friends of Foster and other foster agencies to fulfill the mission of transitioning youth to adulthood. Approximately one third of Tutor Doctor regions’ students are in foster care.
Homeschool tutoring, ASVAB and GED preparation are also available, as is Summer Learning.
For more information see TutorDoctor.comChandler/Gilbert.
