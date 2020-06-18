The Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce has saluted two ambassadors and is getting ready for its annual golf tournament later this month.
The Chamber named as its Ambassadors of the Month Kim Steedman & Shelley Yakubow of Music Maker Workshops.
Music Maker Workshops is a family-owned and operated music school that provides music lessons for a variety of instruments with a talented faculty of over 30 teachers.
In addition to lessons, it offers seasonal camps, ensembles, and instrument rentals for band and orchestra instruments.
Bev Bigam, the two ambassadors’ mother, started the business in 1997 and Steedman and Yakubow joined in 2001 to help teach the younger students.
“The studio has grown throughout the years and it’s been an exciting journey,” the two said. “We are humbled and thankful for the opportunity to serve the teachers and students of the studio.”
Music Makers has reopened for in-person lessons.
“It’s exhilarating to see the students again,” they said. “We are starting with a small team of teachers. We have new safety precautions and are taking our time to make sure we don’t rush the process.”
About 40 percent of their students sought in-studio lessons but Music Makers also will provide virtual lessons for students who feel safer at home during the pandemic.
“Kim and Shelley are not only Ambassadors but are actively involved with Women in Business, Ahwatukee,” Chamber Executive Director Andrew Hayes said.
Information on Music Makers, located at 3233 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee: mmwaz.com or 480-706-1224.
Meanwhile, the Chamber will hold its 23rd annual Master’s Tournament with registration at 6 a.m. and shotgun start at 7 a.m. June 26 at Foothills Golf Club in Ahwatukee.
Cost is $150 for one and $550 for a foursome. Cost covers breakfast and lunch, a Calloway golf shirt and cart. Prizes will be awarded and raffles will be held.
Information/tickets: ahwatukeechamber.com.
