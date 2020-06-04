An Ahwatukee pet food and supply store is offering lessons in pet massages.
Gordy’s Goodies Pet Food & Supplies, 15425 S. 48th St., will host a trained therapist 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, to teach owners how to massage their pets. Cost is $25.
It’s one of several special programs that owner Lisa Thayer has lined up this month.
On June 13, Gordy’s will offer lessons in Pet CPR by Furbaby CPR, 10-11 a.m. and a Puppy Play Day with Foothills Canine Academy, noon-1 p.m. The latter is free but spots are limited and for puppies 10 weeks to six months old.
From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 18, anesthesia-free teeth cleaning will be provided by Dr. Jodie Gruenstern. Call the store at 480-687-7191 for an appointment and prices.
Two adoption sessions also are planned this month.
On June 20, Adoption Day with Love Connection Dog Rescue will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and on June 27 from 2-4 p.m., Adoption Day with Chi Town Rescue will be offered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.