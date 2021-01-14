This year the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 27th anniversary
The Chamber’s goal is to promote commerce and the Ahwatukee community to businesses, local residents and visitors.
The Ahwatukee Chamber is consistently working on behalf of our members with the governor’s office, our legislators and members of Congress, utility companies, landlords, educational partners, civic and nonprofit organizations to help the community through this tough time.
With the ever-changing developments regarding COVID-19, your involvement with the Chamber has never been more important than it is right now.
We initiated and developed a resource page to provide updates and resources to keep you educated, informed, prepared and safe.
This past year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have helped our members to grants, awards and assistance totaling over $152,000.
We continue to serve as the voice of small business, community champion for economic growth and a resource for Ahwatukee businesses and residences. On behalf of the Board, Ambassadors, and our staff we appreciate your continued support! Together we are stronger.
The Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce is honored to give back to our community through educational programs and scholarships.
With the wonderful generosity of community partners like Naveen Vadhwa, local officer with Bell Bank Mortgage and fundraising efforts, the Ahwatukee Chamber is able to award local men, women and high school seniors with scholarships to further their education.
The scholarships directly benefit members of the chamber, a nearly 300-member business association committed to strengthening the local economy by promoting commerce, advancing business, building community, providing networking opportunities and representing the interest of business.
The Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce understands that excellent education supports our future workforce including entrepreneurs and small and large businesses.
In 2010 the Ahwatukee Chamber Community Foundation was established “to strengthen our community by investing in educational excellence and collaborative partnerships,” by funding scholarship and educational programs.
The Chamber, Women in Business and the Foundation are accepting scholarship applications through Feb. 15.
The Chamber seeks to support higher education by awarding scholarships to the Ahwatukee men, women and graduating high school seniors who have demonstrated a commitment to both academic success and community involvement.
Any resident or business of Ahwatukee as well as Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber members may apply.
The Chamber, Women in Business and the Foundation will be awarding $1,000 for the Tim Hovik Scholarship for outstanding academics and service to the community as one of the scholarships.
You can apply for the scholarships at ahwatukeechamber.com.
As the need for the Ahwatukee Chamber educational scholarship funds continues to grow, please consider making a tax-deductible donation in support of the Chamber Foundation educational scholarship fund, a tax-exempt organization.
Andy Hayes is executive director of the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.