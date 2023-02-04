Ahwatukee business offers pet rescue classes

An Ahwatukee pet groomer and pet tech trainer has founded a new business to teach pet owners how to administer COPR to their furry friends.
Malinda Malone founded The Frontline Coalition in recognition of the estimated 58% of Arizona residents who have a pet.
It’s not just saving pets that Malone teaches.
The Frontline Coalition uses hands-on and scenario-based training to teach CPR for adults, children, infants and pets, to Basic life support, automated external defibrillator certification, basic first aid, active shooter training and advanced bleeding control.
Malone has scheduled several classes for pet owners on emergency procedures they can take if their pet is in crisis.
“How many know how to react if their pet is under cardiac arrest and stops breathing?” she said. “Pets are part of the family and if they’re experiencing an emergency it will often be too late by the time you make it to your vet, or in the worst-case scenario, an emergency veterinary clinic.
“And that’s why it’s vital for pet owners to be their pet’s first responders,” said Malone, a former reserve police officer who helped to found two universities’ campus safety departments.
“Any number of unforeseen circumstances can result in the need for CPR – such as choking, poison, trauma, or even allergic reactions,” she noted.
Each Pet CPR class at The Frontline Coalition will include over 50 skills to help be prepared in the event of a pet emergency, including: rescue breathing & CPR for dogs & cats, hands-on simulated training, basic restraint & muzzling, what is normal for a cat or dog and how to identify an emergency, an explanation of shock, choking issues, splinting & bandaging, insect & snake bites, hypothermia & heat stroke, the importance of dental care and how to support a senior pet.
Classes are offered at 3820 E. Ray Road, Ahwatukee at the following times and dates: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, and on Feb. 25; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 4.
Class prices range from $100 - $185 per person, including the class only or the class plus a take-home first aid kit. To register: thefrontlinecoalition.com.
“It is important to know what to do in an emergency and have some muscle memory from practicing hands-on CPR,” said Malone, who also is a certified animal behavior college dog trainer, certified AVERT instructor and certified HSI instructor for CPR/AED.
“You never know when an emergency will occur and who will be affected, Malone said. “A variety of emergency medical situations may require CPR, including suffocation, smoke inhalation, cardiac arrest, heart attack, near-drownings, accidents, choking, and poisonings.
“With proper CPR training, you can begin administering CPR to the cardiac arrest victim right away to increase the chance of survival,” she said.
