Ahwatukee couple’s butchery marks 18 years

A longtime staple of carnivores in Chandler founded by a Club West couple is marking its 18th anniversary next month.
Von Hanson’s Meats & Spirits, 2390 N. Alma School Road, is celebrating with a ribbon cutting involving the Chandler, Tempe, and Ahwatukee chambers of commerce at 4 p.m. June 7, followed by an open house.
The store is known for its fresh meats and seafood as well as signature fresh and smoked bratwursts and sausages. The store offers over 100 varieties of meats and also sells wine and beer, boasting a large selection of craft beers from across the country.
Snowbirds Martha and Gene Neese from Apple Valley, Minnesota, used to bring suitcases full of Midwestern-grown meats from the original Von Hanson’s to their Ahwatukee winter home because they were unable to find establishments that were comparable in quality and flavor in the area.
After the couple moved to Arizona, they opened Von Hanson’s Meats & Spirits in Chandler in 2004.
This meat shop also specializes in homemade jerky, smoked sausages and wild game processing of elk, deer, javelin, bear, and mountain lion. Over the years, its wild game business has grown because of their tasty sausage recipes and because Von Hanson’s uses the hunter’s game meat without mass-batching with another hunter’s game.
They also have raw and smoked dog bones and raw dog food. In addition, Von Hanson’s is also known to barbecue aficionados who visit the store for its sauces, flavored woods and pellets. The butcher shop also features many local products.
“Our signature product is our sausage,” Martha said. “Since 1984, our Minnesota-born sausage meister who has a strong German heritage has created over 100 different varieties. Stop in and visit us this year of our 18th anniversary in Chandler, sample, and check out our specials.”
At her shop, she said “I’m kind of a jack of all trades. I just do whatever needs to be done.” I give my attention to whatever I am doing because I want to do a good job.
“I don’t feel happy unless I am productive and getting something done,” she shrugged, relieved that she has escaped the high pressure of traveling around the country most of the year during a 30-year career that catapulted her to the status of a nationally certified trial lawyer and a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, whose members are attorneys who have won only settlements of $1 million or more.
Neese also specialized in military litigation and headed the Military Advocacy and Federal Tort Section of the American Association for Justice.
As a lawyer, she is known for representing patients believed to have been sickened by ruptured breast implants during the 1990s. In 1998, implant manufacturer Dow Corning settled a class-action lawsuit for $2.4 billion, then the largest settlement of its kind.
It was her work as a registered cardiac-care nurse assisting in open-heart surgeries for 10 years that inspired Neese to enter Drake University Law School in Des Moines, Iowa, from which she graduated in 1984.
She recalls watching doctors make serious mistakes, sometimes because they ignored her advice.
“What made me decide to attend law school was seeing the difference that the law can make in the care that people get,” she was once quoted as saying. “The hospital would do the right thing when a lawyer was involved.”
But then there came a time, the mother of three adult children said, when “I wanted out of the high-pressure law stuff.”
But meat?
“I had no intention of going into the meat business,” Neese explained. “We were customers. My kids grew up on really good, quality meat.”
Quality, she added, that she found lacking in supermarkets when she and her husband were snowbirds, shuttling between the Midwest and Ahwatukee.
“We would put it on the grill and it was terrible,” she recalled. “We had to throw it out. So we started eating salads.”
Information: vonhansonsmeats.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.