A company that boasts of “leading uniquely at the intersection point of technology and social good” has selected two software start-ups founded by three longtime Ahwatukee friends to help in growing their businesses.
Local residents and friends Brian Mohr and Jeremy Gocke cofounded anthym.life, a team-building platform they describe as “a one-of-a-kind, human-centered onboarding and connection platform designed for remote, distributed and hybrid teams.”
Anthym “leverages the power of personal storytelling through a unique combination of life moments and inspirational media, like music, movies, and books to knock down artificial walls to help foster a sense of connection, trust, and belonging among teammates,” its website states.
Gocke’s wife, Kristen, also was selected by Blackbaud for help in growing her start-up, called Crumb, which helps people donate their spare change to nonprofits of their choice by rounded up from everyday purchases and giving the balance to the recipients. While her husband helped her get it off the ground, she now works with Steven Chuck as she grows that platform.
Blackbaud provides cloud software, services, data intelligence and marketing help to a wide range of clients, ranging from healthcare and education institutions to corporations and foundations as well as individual “change agents.”
It selected Crumb and anthym from hundreds of applicants to be part of the latest cohort of companies for its Social Good Startup Program.
The program supports young software companies “focused on solving problems that matter to the social good community.”
“Since launching the Social Good Startup Challenge in 2019, and the full program in 2020, Blackbaud has supported 27 startups that have collectively raised well over $45 million in funding,” Blackbaud explains on its website.
Crumb and anthym will receive select access to Blackbaud resources, marketing opportunities and grant funding from Blackbaud, which said it helps start-up founders “to design a unique plan for each company that addresses their goals for growth.”
“We are thrilled to welcome six amazing companies to the January 2022 Cohort of the Social Good Startup Program,” said Lizzie Schaffer, senior program manager for innovation culture at Blackbaud.
“Ee’ve been honored to work with the strongest, most innovative startups in the world of social good software, and this cohort is no exception.,” she continued.
“These founders have built solutions for customers in all of the verticals that Blackbaud serves, and we can’t wait to see all the good we’ll do together in 2022.”
Mohr, an Ahwatukee resident for more than 15 years, and the Gockes, residents here for more than a decade, have been friends for more than five years.
“Jeremy and I met in an Entrepreneur’s Organization Forum in 2017,” Mohr recalled, where eight to 10 business owners and CEOs meet monthly for a day-long retreat to counsel each other on business, professional and personal challenges..
The forums evolve into “a personal board of advisors,” Mohr explained.
New members complete an activity called Lifeline, “which requires the member to map the highs and lows of their lives – all of the pivotal experiences that have shaped them as human beings,” Mohr explained. That lifeline is then presented to the group members.
That exercise planted a seed for the two men which – combined with their love of music – eventually led to the development of anthym.
“Jeremy and I both marveled at how that exercise accelerated our vulnerability and created an immediate sense of trust and connection with the other members,” Morh said. “We then asked ourselves if such an experience could be delivered to other types of teams, particularly in the workplace, where all the data points to vulnerability-based trust and authentic connections being the primary drivers of high-performing teams.”
They felt the Lifeline approach might be too emotionally unsettling in a work environment and so they began thinking about ways that people could recall important moments and memories in their life “in a fun, non-intrusive way.”
They hit upon the idea for their software when they were talking about how certain songs and bands got them through tough times in their lives.
“Music transcends age, gender, race/ethnicity, sexual orientation – it’s the ultimate bridge,” Mohr said. “Think about the first song that stopped you in your tracks. Think about your first concert, or the first album, cassette, CD, MP3 you purchased. Think about your first love and the music that symbolized that love. Your first breakup and the songs you played on repeat. Your wedding day. Leaving home, college, etc.
“Our life moments are all linked through the connective tissue of music.”
Over time, they layered in movies, TV shows, books and TED talks as they developed their software “to help people surface, catalog and share important moments from their lives.”
They started building anthym.life in early 2020 and went to market before that year was out.
Gocke and Mohr said they faced the challenges most start-ups encounter: “There isn’t available capital to build enhancements to the product as fast as you’d like, grow as fast as you want.”
But over time they have attracted an A-list of clients like Google, Zillow, Gonzaga University and many more. As they have picked up a customer base like that, Mohr said, “we’ve attracted investors who see our vision and want to help us grow.”
But Mohr and Gocke aren’t resting on their software laurels and already are working on other applications.
“We’re already seeing other use cases develop organically – boards of directors, industry associations, higher education classes and cohorts, faith based organizations – are all turning to the anthym platform and experience to cultivate deeper connections among their members,” he said, adding he can even see it spawning a “Real You LinkedIn.”
“Whereas LinkedIn became the place to highlight what you’ve done and what you do, anthym could become the place to highlight who you really are and what inspires you to do what you do,” he said.
Kristen Gocke said Crumb had its origins in a soccer club.
“Our four kids have been involved in club soccer for nearly 10 years and the amount of team fundraising activities almost became a full-time job for us,” she explained.
“It got to the point that if we had to set up and run another garage sale, car wash, or reward card drive, we were going to lose our minds,” Kristen said. “Plus, parents are busier than ever these days, so the time and hassle of physical fundraising was a common pain point we heard from other parents.”
She wondered if there was “a more efficient, modern way to fundraise – one that was simple for team managers to use, ‘set-it-and-forget it’ for supporters, and gave back precious time to parents.”
Suddenly, an idea hit her when was asked at a supermarket if she wanted to round-up her tab with the balance going to charity.
“What we’ve done with Crumb is democratize access to the round-up program for organizations that don’t have the technical resources to run such a program,” Kristen explained. “Crumb enables supporters to send their spare change from everyday purchases to creators, clubs and causes they care about.
“When they buy their morning coffee, shop for groceries, or dine out, Crumb rounds up their purchases to the next dollar and donates the remainder amounts – called crumbs – to a creator, club or cause of choice. It’s that simple.”
While she initially focused Crumb
on helping youth sports organizations, the platform started quickly to take off “because everyone was intrigued by
the round-up model and simplicity of
the platform.”
“The biggest challenge for us proved to be the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns,” Kristen said. “When youth sports organizations and schools shut down during the pandemic, the last thing people were thinking about was raising money for halted programs. It was very difficult on our business as a result.
“To survive the pandemic, we had to evolve our business strategy and market to other types of organizations that were seeking new and innovative ways to fundraise and who hadn’t shut down.”
They have expanded their base far beyond youth sports and even teamed up with three-time GRAMMY-award-winner Rob Thomas to help raise money for his pet rescue charity, SideWalk Angels.
Her long-range goal likely won’t come as a surprise
“We want to make charitable giving accessible to everyone,” she said.
“Most people can’t write a $5,000 check to support their favorite causes and organizations, but everyone can afford to donate their spare change to those causes most special to them.”
Information: anthym.life, crumbraise.com.
