Dentists’ helpers owe training to local woman

Ahwatukee resident Jean Reblitz is the director for the Dental Assisting School of Arizona and has held the post for more than six years, a culmination of her 25 years in the dental field.
As director, she has assisted scores of women and men – from high school seniors to seniors who are students – find a career path after their 13-weeks instruction course.
She said being director is a position that has brought her great satisfaction.
“Over 80% of our graduates have jobs within a month of graduating from our program and others graduate and continue their education,” the 22-year Ahwatukee resident said.
She added that “100% of all our students who’ve completed the 13-week program have passed and earned a Dental Assisting Certificate.”
Reblitz is already at work planning for the next DASA class intakes, which begin Saturday, April 29, at South Mountain Family Dental, 2233 W. Baseline in the dental offices of Dr. Michael Dickerson.
The building is located in the entrance of the Arizona Grande Resort office complex entrance.
Classes are taught 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and are held in the large dental office with six rooms with dental chairs to provide valuable hands-on training.
“We accept high school seniors to adult seniors and we’re licensed to take 12 students per class,” Reblitz said.
Reblitz is enthusiastic about many of her past graduates – including LaChrisa Maloney, who drove every week from Tuba City on the Navajo Nation to attend classes. Tuba City is located in the Painted Desert on the western edge of the Navajo Nation.
“While attending our school, LaChrisa has been attending a few other schools, all in an effort to become the first Navajo endodontist in the country and I know she will succeed. She is an inspiration to all of us,” Reblitz enthused.
Maloney said she enrolled in the
Dental Assisting School of Arizona after discovering there were no schools of its kind closer.
“There currently are no dental assisting schools in Northern Arizona, therefore I made the four-hour, one-way drive. I became interested in dental assisting as a prerequisite to apply to dental school because statistics show that Native Americans make up only 0.2% of dentists nationally,” she said.
Maloney is focused on becoming a licensed Dentist and establishing a mobile dental clinic to serve the Navajo Nation.
Meeting goals she sets for herself has proven over the years to be a pattern.
She holds an undergraduate degree in neuroscience and public health and a master of public health both from Grand Canyon University. She is currently a doctoral student at California Intercontinental University, majoring in business administration healthcare management and leadership.
She admits her educational journey has been long and strenuous.
“It took me 11 years to complete my undergraduate degree because I was a young single parent at the time, but I never gave up on my dream of becoming a dentist and serving my community,” she said.
“With the support of my husband and family, I was able to accomplish my educational goals thus far.
“I hope my story encourages parents, indigenous students, first-generation students and young students to find inspiration to continue with their educational journeys no matter what statistics may define them,” she continued.
“It is possible to break barriers and continue with the right support system to find resources to accomplish such goals.”
Reblitz said she has seen so many examples of dedicated students in her six-year tenure as director.
She has had 56 graduates, some of whom went on to join the U.S.Army or the U.S. Marine Corps to continue preparing to become dentists.
“We have had so many success stories with our students. I fondly remember one of our first classes, we had a young lady who landed an interview with a dentist, towards the end of her 13-week training, and was one of over 60 applicants, who not only landed an interview, but she also got the job and is still working there,” she recalled.
“We also had a dentist from India that moved here with her husband and is
becoming U.S. citizens,” Reblitz said. “She joined our school to start her dental training all over in the United States,
and she just recently got accepted into dental school.”
“Our lead instructor, Chris Jones, is a big part of the student success stories. We are so dedicated to our students,” said Reblitz.
“Dental assisting school was a great experience for me, and I want everyone to get the best start in the dental field as I did. Some of our students are working for some of Ahwatukee’s fine dentists.
“And our most recent graduates include two high school seniors who will now graduate from high school with a high school diploma and a Dental Assisting Certificate, ready to start an exciting career in dentistry.”
She smiles when relating these students’ stories, saying their successful launches into a career in dentistry “does my
heart good.”
“I love what I do. I used to see patients come into the orthodontic offices I managed and I watched them grow older over the months and years. I was a part of their beautiful smiles,” she recalled.
“Now I get to be a part of sharing my passion for the dental industry with these wonderful people-students and hope they share the joy of dentistry like I do.”
The joy of helping others is something Reblitz said started with her observing her father, John Lapusan after the family moved from St. Louis, Missouri to Phoenix in order to help improve the health of her and her identical twin sister.
“My desire to help others runs deep in my genes. My dad was hired by the Phoenix Fire Department in 1962 where he served as a firefighter, engineer and arson investigator for 21 years, she said of her father, who died in 2012.
His example of service blazed the trail for his four daughters.
Her youngest sister, Peggy Lapusan, is a paramedic and owner of Life SafetyTraining and her twin sister, Janet Turner, is activities director for a retirement community in Sun City. The oldest, Patty Kuzia, is a nurse and the executive director at Watermark Retirement Communities.
Reblitz said she’s equally proud of her school’s training program.
“During our 13-week course, we cover a large variety of forms of chairside-assistance during dental procedures. We provide hands-on training, 78-hours of lecture and labs, and a 50-hour externship with a practicing dentist,” she said.
Students develop skills to assist dental professionals in all chairside procedures – including preparing materials, sterilization, applying topical anesthetics, preparing dental charts, taking X-rays and impressions of a patient’s teeth and how to act in medical emergencies.
The 13-week program costs $5,500 and includes X-ray certification, CPR certification, and the Dental Assisting Certificate. Students are provided all study materials and their scrubs, masks, gloves and eye protection.
“Students can begin their 50-hour externship after their third week of class,” said Reblitz. “I help find the students the type of dentistry they wish to work at and the area of town in which they wish to work. I also do the same to help find jobs for our students. We don’t guarantee a job, but I do everything I can to assist the students for success.”
She said financial assistance is available through grants. Students may apply for full grants through Arizona@Work and Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc. Some online classes are required with the Arizona@Work program.
Reblitz said she and her husband enjoy their life in Ahwatukee where they still have many family members living, including nieces and nephews who graduated from Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe High Schools.
“We love Ahwatukee. My husband, Peter, is a cyclist, loves riding the streets as well as mountain biking South Mountain, and I enjoy my daily walks and hikes around South Mountain. We do what we can to support our community.”
