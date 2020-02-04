Since he was a child growing up in Richmond, Indiana, David Wyatt has been immersed in the jewelry trade.
His history has played a major role in his success with Master Creations Jewelry, an Ahwatukee staple for 20 years that is closing its doors on Feb. 29.
Wyatt and his wife, Carol, will continue in the trade even after closing their brick-and-mortar business, but retirement is definitely something both look forward to as other interests beckon – golf for him, teaching the Constitution in the classroom for her, and spoiling their six grandchildren for both.
“I will keep working on estate purchases and appraisals of jewelry and coins along with some custom design by appointment only, and I may keep this location but with a much smaller footprint,” he said.
David Wyatt came into jewelry and adjacent trades almost by osmosis.
“My uncle Art on my father’s side owned North Dayton Jewelers in Ohio, while his brother Ed was his watchmaker. My father was a coin dealer. Dad taught me his trade and uncle Art taught me his trade,” he said. “I’ve been buying and selling coins since I was 8 years old, and made my first piece of jewelry when I was 14 in 1964.”
He said he honed his sales ability at the Life Insurance Marketing Institute of Purdue University while working for Farm Bureau Insurance of Indiana, where he was named the “Outstanding Life Sales Agent” in 1973.
While in Indiana, he also served six years as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army National Guard, Company D Ranger, 151st Infantry. With his unit, Wyatt taught “escape and evasion” to National Guard pilots.
As happens to some who shiver through many Midwest winters, Wyatt felt compelled to find warmer climes and moved to Arizona, where he continued in the jewelry trade.
“I opened my first store, “Dave Wyatt’s Jewel Exchange,” in 1980 in North Phoenix and closed it two years later after a divorce. I’ve lived all over the Valley and Ahwatukee is the best place I’ve ever lived, so I naturally wanted a store in my own neighborhood where I could be of service to my friends, neighbors and community,” he said.
He has operated Master Creations since 1983 but without a physical location until 2000, when they opened on Chandler Boulevard.
He and Carol met in 1994 at Grace Community Church in Tempe. Four months later, they married.
“Carol was not impressed I made jewelry, but I won her heart anyway,” he laughed with a playful glance at his wife. “Her interest in jewelry really blossomed when we opened the store, and with her enrollment in the Gemological Institute of America. She is a valued asset in our appraisal and inventory control.”
Carol said the variety of work has been a boon to her interest in the business they co-own.
“One might work as a designer, a goldsmith, a marketer, a salesperson, a watchmaker, an appraiser. I chose appraiser for myself; I do a lot of the appraising of our written appraisals. The online classes I took from the Gemological Institute of America were wonderful,” she said, adding:
“I will continue to do appraisals if the opportunity arises to do so and continue my teaching with Constitution in the Classroom.”
Constitution in the Classroom (CinC) is a non-political organization offering students a working knowledge of the Constitution and Declaration of Independence.
Carol Wyatt teaches the course mainly at area charter schools.
David Wyatt continues to follow his passion in coin collecting, but as the couple downsizes their inventory, he’s learning to let go.
“I am a collector and I’ve sold quite a bit of my collection in preparation for retirement; however, I still have some not for sale,” said Wyatt, 69.
“My wife’s favorite coin is whatever I just sold,” he quipped – evoking a “got that right” laugh from his wife.
Master Creations Jewelry is preparing for its final month in business by discounting its vast selection of men and women’s jewelry, and watches, including Citizen, Seiko, Swiss Army, Pulsar, Timex and Coin Watch timepieces of gold or platinum come with a lifetime manufacturer’s warranty. Many other watches, such as Citizen, come with shorter warranties.
“Our high end watches are 18k gold with our store name and the movements are high grade Valjoux 7750,” said Wyatt. “I’ve always stayed away from brands that I feel do not offer quality and value.”
A large assortment of earrings, bracelets, necklaces, pendants and charms from local and worldwide suppliers are also discounted.
“We’re quite motivated and that means great deals for our customers,” smiled David.
Master Creations Jewelry is located at 3145 E. Chandler Blvd., suite 109 on the southwest corner of Chandler and 32nd Street.
Hours are Monday, Tuesday, Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Thursday, 1-6 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Information: 480-242-7021 or thdukewyatt@icloud.com.
