When bridges and other parts of the new Congressman Ed Pastor Freeway were checked for safety, chances are it was an Ahwatukee resident who was making sure the infrastructure was safe for public use.
That’s because a substantial number of the 45 people who work for Phoenix National Laboratories – including President/Owner Alex Zuran III – live in the community.
It reflects a kind of goal for the company, which just marked its 25th anniversary and is located near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, it tr
“We recruit and hire new technicians from far away and try to get them to locate in Ahwatukee as it is close to our lab and we feel it is one of the best places to live in the Valley,” said Rick Viduka, business development manager for PNL.
Phoenix National laboratories, Inc., is a unique company whose expert technicians have touched some of the most notable structures in the Phoenix metro area – including the Phoenix Convention Center, the State Farm Stadium, recent additions to Phoenix Children’s Hospital and countless bridges, overpasses and other buildings and infrastructure.
“I have been in the testing business for 55 years and still enjoy the work,” said Viduka, who personally performed the tests and inspections on the stadium roof, the convention center and the hospital additions.
“PNL’s services are utilized by the construction industry to assure buildings, bridges, stadiums and other projects are safe for the general public to use,” Viduka explained.
“The average person just does not realize the testing and inspection required during construction to accomplish this safety goal,” he said, adding SRP and Freeport McMoran also utilize PNL’s services to assure the safe operation of power plants and mining operations.
PNL uses some testing methods that were developed by the medical industry, particularly such as X-ray and ultrasound, to examine critical structural and steam pressure components.
The company uses computed X-ray testing to examine welds and large components such as bridge flanges or tank shells.
Technicians perform a considerable number of these tests on-site with the help of portable X-ray machines.
Digital images are processed in mobile darkrooms, viewed and either accepted or rejected based on specific criteria determined by the construction code and typically determined by an engineer.
Other times, parts are sent to the company’s laboratory, where they are X-rayed, processed and interpreted by certified technicians, typically in the same day.
The company doesn’t limit itself to local structures
PNL recently performed X-ray and ultrasonic testing on the Gerald Desmond Bridge being built in Long Beach, California.
The bridge is being fabricated by Stinger Welding, a Coolidge company, and the large steel beams and other components were checked for safety – and earthquake resistance – before they were shipped to Long Beach.
“The critical welds are made and tested in this shop, which allows more control and can be monitored more closely than in the field,” Viduka said
“The acceptable critical components are then shipped to the jobsite, where they can be bolted up and erected on the bridge with minimal oversight,” he added, noting the new bridge replaces a span previously deemed unsafe and too low for ships passing underneath it.
The bridge also is the second largest bridge in California, taking a backseat only to the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
PNL also has provided similar testing on steel box beams for the Sky Harbor light rail system between Terminal 4 and the East Economy Lot.
Ultrasonic examinations are also used to examine welds in tanks, vessels and pipelines and are similar to the tests doctors use to examine unborn babies.
Unlike the fetal tests, which are usually in black and white, PNL’s examinations use color to enhance detectability of critical flaws.
Examples of applications include boiler tube welding done in power plants, and examination of piping, tanks and light poles for corrosion.
“While we think of Phoenix and the Sonoran Desert as an arid environment, corrosion is a common event,” Viduka said. “This testing is used to examine street light and park poles to find damage caused by corrosion.
“We recently tested park lights for a local park and found they were ready to fail,” he continued. “The park district removed the poles and immediately replaced them.”
PNL also uses this technology to examine tank shells and floors to make sure they are not ready to leak and cause environmental damage, he added.
Another advanced technology PNL uses to examine components is Ground Penetrating Radar or GPR. This technology is used to verify structural steel placed inside concrete structures.
This test method was recently used on the freeway project to insure the reinforcing steel was properly placed in the concrete bridge decks, Viduka said.
PNL also uses this technology during remodeling of high-rise buildings prior to coring concrete holes, to relocate electrical and plumbing lines.
“It is very important that areas to be cored are scanned to detect structural rebar, post-tensioned cables, or electrical conduit embedded in the concrete,” Viduka said.
“This avoids cutting through these elements, thereby maintaining the structural and electrical integrity of the building. Most owners require this service prior to making changes to their structures.”
X-ray examinations can also be used to supplement the GPR when the buried element needs to be more clearly identified.
Viduka said besides its support for Ahwatukee, PNL also sponsors numerous charitable events in the state and “employs military and disabled veterans and women technicians whenever possible.”
It also started an intern program for community college students.
