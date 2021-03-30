Like virtually all their counterparts in the hospitality industry, the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa in Ahwatukee has been slammed by the pandemic.
But top resort officials nevertheless haven’t forgotten the employees who also have had to pivot and adapt because of the challenges presented by COVID-19.
Recently, the resort honored 5 employees for going above and beyond in their jobs.
“The Arizona Grand Resort & Spa is working its way through the pandemic thanks to the commitment of its associates,” spokesman Tom Evans said.
The five employees are being spotlighted as part of a campaign called #ArizonaGrandSaysThanks, featuring employees from throughout the resort’s operations. Their achievements are being touted on various social media platforms.
“This was an incredibly difficult year, but the optimism and commitment of our associates never wavered,” said Paul Gray, Arizona Grand general manager.
“We just wanted to create a platform to say thank you to those employees and their commitment to our core values of creating a ‘HEARTfelt Experience’ (Helpful, Ethical, Attentive, Resourceful and Thankful).”
The Arizona Grand’s experience shows how precipitous the drop in business was for the hospitality industry during the pandemic, Evans said.
After a strong start in 2020, the resort saw occupancy rates drop like a stone into the single digits as the pandemic took effect.
“The resort’s ownership was forced to furlough a significant portion of its employees and has been losing about $1 million per month since the pandemic began,” he said.
When at full occupancy, the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa employs more than 600 people and creates annual tax revenue of more than $8 million.
But these employees helped the resort weather the storm:
Kyle Stanley. A security officer and EMT, Stanley has been with the Arizona Grand family for literally his entire adult life so far.
He joined the resort 14 years ago as a high school student doing golf course maintenance. He even met his wife at the Arizona Grand and is now also a firefighter with the City of Maricopa.
Edward Jaramillo. Jaramillo is greenskeeper who has been with the resort for five years who joined the Arizona Grand family five years ago.
He started in the banquet kitchen, but when the pandemic forced the cancellation of events, he was offered the chance to stay on board as a golf greenskeeper. He said he enjoys working on the golf course but can’t wait to get back to the kitchen.
Manny Perez. The resort’s lead HVAC technician says that with his skills, he could work a lot of places but loves working at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa because of the team atmosphere.
Maria Antonia Rodriguez. Rodriguez is in housekeeping. She joined the Arizona Grand team in 2002.
“I like my job very much,” she said. “I like what I do a lot. I like to clean rooms; my co-workers work as a team. We exchange tips through conversations on how we can better a skill, what can be done better and what can look better.”
Maria Ortiz. Ortiz works in the banquet kitchen but moved over to the resort’s Oasis Kitchen when events shut down.
“While a number of hotels actually shut down during the pandemic, the Arizona Grand chose to stay open to try to provide as many jobs as possible,” Evans said.
It instituted extensive measures to mitigate COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of employees and guests. The resort is ramping up operations as the pandemic eases and is bringing back as many employees as it can.
Arizona Grand Resort & Spa is the region’s only AAA Four-Diamond, all-suite hotel, with 744 guest suites and villas.
It is one of the largest resorts in Arizona and is independently owned and operated by Grossman Company Properties and its operating company Classic Hotels & Resorts, both based in Phoenix.
Grossman Company Properties has a six-decade track record of excellence in the Valley of the Sun and beyond as one of the premier real estate firms in the marketplace. The company was started by Sam Grossman in the early 1960s and has been involved in many of the Valley’s signature developments.
Information: grossmancompany.com and arizonagrandresort.com.
