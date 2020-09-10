Hundreds of thousands of unemployed Arizonans are within weeks of losing more than half of their benefits.
That would leave them with just the $240 a week the state provides, the second lowest in the nation.
Michael Wisehart, director of the state Department of Economic Security, said last week he believes there are sufficient federal dollars to pay the $300 in extra benefits in the special federal Lost Wage Assistance program for this week, the sixth week it has been available.
But he said given that other states are drawing against the $44 billion federal allocation, dollars will dry up before next week and likely come without warning.
Gov. Doug Ducey has no plans to have the state step in.
“We’ve known these funds were limited,’’ said press aide Patrick Ptak, explaining that’s why Arizona moved quickly to accept the offer by President Trump to get a share of that federal cash.
“As we’ve said all along, Congress needs to work together to extend these benefits long-term,’’ Ptak said.
Complicating matters, Wisehart said that the economy remains soft and Arizonans continue to lose their jobs.
He said about 131,000 people made first-time applications for benefits two weeks ago. That compares with 86,000 the prior week and just 50,000 the week before.
The situation is even more dire than that.
Wisehart said the unemployment trust fund – the dollars set aside by a tax on employers to pay regular state benefits – will become insolvent in about eight weeks.
The account had $1.1 billion in it before the COVID-19 outbreak and the restrictions imposed by Ducey on business operations is now down to about $400 million.
Wisehart said the state is burning through the cash at about $50 million a week with no end in sight.
“Obviously the pandemic isn’t going to end soon,’’ he said.
That won’t mean an end to regular state jobless benefits. Instead, it will mean Arizona will have to borrow money from the U.S. Department of Labor.
“But you have to pay that money back, through taxes on employers, going forward,’’ Wisehart said. And that, in turn, could provide a new financial impediment to companies still reeling from the pandemic.
Ptak said his boss has set aside more than $400 million Arizona got from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. That could be used to pay jobless benefits going forward rather than forcing the state to borrow and raising taxes on employers.
But with $50 million a week more going out in benefits than what is being collected from employers, that becomes only a temporary solution.
State law entitles those who lost their jobs through no fault of their own to collect half of what they were earning, with the proceeds coming from a levy paid by all employers on the first $7,000 of each worker’s salary. But lawmakers capped that at $240 a week; only Mississippi pays less.
There has been little pressure on lawmakers to alter that given what has been the state’s relatively low unemployment plus strong job market. In a typical pre-COVID week only about 18,000 Arizonans were collecting benefits.
As recently as July, Ducey refused to discuss altering the cap.
He sidestepped questions about the ability of Arizonans to survive on $240 a week – unchanged since 2004 – by pointing out the federal government was providing another $600 a week through Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
And when those dollars ran out, President Trump agreed to put up $44 billion from the federal Disaster Relief Fund for the $300-a-week Lost Wage Assistance program.
