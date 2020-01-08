Someone once called The Whining Pig “the kind of place where you walk in by yourself and leave with 10 friends.”
Daniel Caprario, an owner and operator of the rapidly expanding neighborhood beer-and-wine bar with locations throughout the Valley, considers it to be one of his favorite reviews.
“To me, it’s basically what we want to do,” Caprario said. “Nobody thinks they want human interaction, but they all really do want it.”
Since the 2013 launch of a 16th Street and Bethany Home Road location – nicknamed “Baby Pig” due to its small size – The Whining Pig has grown to seven locations throughout the Phoenix Metro area, including in Ahwatukee and Gilbert.
That concept is simple, he said: “to create a place where it’s almost like you’re drinking at a friend’s house.”
The atmosphere is warm and inviting, with a U-shape bar Caprario said promotes customer interaction, not only with the bartenders but between each other. It also allows the company to keep the staff small and familiar.
On deck are more than 125 craft beers as well as a large wine selection, much of which rotates regularly. Happy hour runs daily from 1 to 8 p.m.
“Those taps and bottles and cans are rotating every single day,” Caprario explained. “There’s some obvious changes you’ll see. In the wintertime, you might see more stout options (to be) weather appropriate. It’s hard to drink an 11% stout in 110-degree weather, but when it’s nice and crisp outside you’ll start to see more of that. Obviously, on the wine side, you’ll see more red wines, not so many of your white wines and rosés.”
A few food selections are available – just enough to get customers by.
Five grilled cheese sandwiches using Noble Bread stock the menu: The Heart with fig spread, prosciutto and goat cheese; The Peace Sign with pesto, sun-dried tomato and mozzarella; The Ying Yang with cream, American and Swiss cheeses; The Hash Tag with smoked ham and American cheese; and The Star with pepperoni, Sriracha, Italian cheese and cherry peppers. Occasionally there may be seasonal sandwiches, Caprario said.
Meat-and-cheese platters with crackers, apricots, nuts and olives are available, too. However, customers can still bring outside food.
“We always wanted to be a beer and wine bar, but at the same time just having elements of food allows people to stay longer, or just while you’re drinking it’s somewhat responsible as well to have a food option.”
To keep guests interacting and to avoid awkward silences, retro games like Rock’em Sock’em Robots line the bar, taking the focus away from the TVs on the walls. This, Caprario said, makes it perfect for a group of friends or even a first date.
“With the games around the bar and everything, it’s just more style—just light, easygoing,” he said. “Plus, salty meats and cheeses are never bad at a bar.”
The Whining Pig’s Desert Ridge Marketplace location, in a basement east of Dave and Buster’s, is complemented by a hidden cocktail bar called Pigtails, which opened earlier this year.
Modeled as a speakeasy, also with a U-shape bar, Pigtails features dim lighting and plant-adorned walls, as well as an exit hidden behind a bookshelf. To get to Pigtails, customers pass through a small hallway in the back of The Whining Pig.
“We tried to make it a little bit more chef-driven on that side as opposed to just a single element,” he said.
A new cocktail menu will launch in January.
“It’ll be all-new cocktail creations from us, and then what moving forward we’ll do two to three times a year is revamp our cocktail list,” he said. “We actually have all of our bartenders and mixologists come in and present beverages to us, and from there we taste and work on them all together in terms of presentations and slight adjustments to the beverage and then we, between the managers and the district manager and the owners, choose what drinks we want to hit the next menu.”
Caprario feels positive reception is what has allowed The Whining Pig to so quickly boost its presence in the Valley. He said communities have responded favorably with each new opening.
“When we opened in Gilbert it just took off, and we had such a warm reception from the community and the people just saying how much they were excited to have a place like this,” he recalls. “It didn’t feel cookie cutter. It didn’t feel like another chain just coming in. It was just a couple of local guys opening fun little beer and wine bars with great happy hour and awesome offerings.”
They try to stay in the outskirts and suburbs rather than downtowns, Caprario said.
“We’ve tried to be that neighborhood pub for everybody, from your 21st birthday to your 80th birthday, and give everybody the same service and respect and have fun with everybody,” he said.
“There’s an old English saying that said, ‘Check your degree at the door,’ meaning anybody who walks in here we treat the same and try not to make somebody feel more comfortable than anybody else.”
“We really want to move out into the West Valley,” Caprario said. “When we first went to Gilbert, like I said earlier, people were so excited to just have a place that wasn’t a chain, a place that had a little bit more feeling and vibe to it.
Information: thewhiningpig.com or facebook.com/pigtailsdesertridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.