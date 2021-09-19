There are basically three kinds of customers that Britta Healey caters to: those looking for extra special sweet treats, couples looking for an extraordinary wedding cake and those looking for a memorable dining experience right in their own home.
With her partner/sous chef/neighbor Kevin Marshall, Healey recently launched a business whose name pretty much reflects her confidence that whatever those customers choose, they won’t be dissatisfied: Kick A** Katering.
That self-confidence is not misplaced, she feels.
Even before the Desert Vista High School alumna became a culinary school student, she explained, she discovered the kitchen is her kingdom.
She was just a high school kid when she started working at Safeway, starting as a bagger and helping a friend in the bakery.
She started out modestly in the bakery.
“I’d help her box cookies and stuff and I got to see people decorate cookies and I always thought that was kind of cool,” Healey recalled, adding that she was delighted when she finally was promoted to an actual baker.
When the time came to ponder life after high school, the idea of college didn’t much appeal to her and her father suggested she look into culinary school.
And by the time she graduated from culinary school in 2008, she knew she had discovered her life’s work.
She parlayed an internship at Fort McDowell Casino Resort into a fulltime job as its only baker – and discovered she could do more than bake.
“Everyone around me cooked,” she said, “and they kept pushing me and pushing me to do more and it actually turned out I could cook and I was actually very good at it. So I would do the soup of the day and help prep the line and then I just kind of grew into not just baking but cooking.”
“Every ounce of me enjoyed being in the kitchen – like, I didn’t want to be anywhere else. I would spend over eight hours a day. I’d come in on my days off. It was my passion.”
As time went on, she broadened her culinary skill and repertoire at a restaurant, then Casino Arizona, where she baked all their pastries.
But then she married her husband Daniel and became pregnant with the first of their two sons.
And that put her on the road to the place where she is now.
“I decided to stay at home because we had that option, which I was very blessed with, but I couldn’t stay away from being in the kitchen,” Healey explained. “So, I opened my own business and I strictly did pastries.”
But a few months ago, she and Marshall, her longtime friend, decided to go full bore with an in-home catering business that covers the gamut – from pastries to wedding cakes to a full four-course meal they’ll cook in a client’s kitchen.
After conferring on what the client wants served, Healey and Marshall shop for the ingredients that they’ll cook with their own cookware at the client’s home.
They bring tableware to match the occasion and can even bring recorded music to match.
And when it’s all over, they’ll clean up.
“We take care of everything and everything is homemade – noodles, sauces, whatever,” Healey said. “We provide something that’s the next level, not what you’d get at a regular restaurant. It’s a little bit more high-end.”
That four-course dinner includes appetizers, salad, entrée and, of course, dessert. And while they have a menu offering choices, Healey said they’re willing to make off-menu items, depending on what they might be, and can adapt to any special dietary requirements.
And it doesn’t have to be just dinner.
“It could be breakfast. It could be brunch. It could be lunch. It’s all up to our customers and what they want and the time they want it,” Healey explained.
While the meal service for now is limited to Ahwatukee, the pastries and wedding cakes can be delivered farther at an extra cost of 50 cents per mile unless the customer wants to pick it up.
As for cooking for her family, special meals are still on the menu, but not every day since sons Aiden, 3, and Lucas, 6, are “typical boys” who prefer chicken nuggets to coq au vin.
“I try to do interesting things on the weekends,” she said, noting that on a recent Friday evening, she and Daniel were entertaining and she was preparing barbecued lamb chops with a cherry tart sauce on top of her special mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Ironically, Healey herself has dietary restrictions – “which kind of sucks but I still taste my food even if it’s going to kill me.”
And it certainly doesn’t slow her down. Late last month she was baking three three-tiered cakes for one Saturday and one of them was a spider cake that she insisted have real legs.
“There’s a lot of time and detail that go into these cakes,” she explained, adding that one day she’d like to open a modest storefront.
And she hasn’t stopped challenging herself, stretching to expand her culinary repertoire.
“I try to challenge myself with family and friends that I know won’t judge me,” Healey said.
As for outside that circle, she said the most challenging aspect of cooking at someone else’s home is timing.
“When I’m there in someone’s house, making sure every part of the meal goes out at a certain time – pacing it at their pace and everyone is different. It can be a bit of a challenge to read the room and where people are but I just talk to them and most people are very open, very sweet. I’ve had good experiences so far, so nothing is super challenging except my nerves.”
Information: kickasskateringllc.com, 602-510-2785 or kickasskatering@gmail.com.
