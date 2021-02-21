Stephanie and Christian King wouldn’t be pulling a Marie Antoinette if they looked on Ahwatukee and thought “Let them eat cake.”
They love Ahwatukee and believe the sweet treats they’ve been making for a little more than a year will please their neighbors. Anyone looks at the photos of the small and big cakes they post on the Facebook page for their business, Smallcakes, (facebook.com/smallcakesPHX) probably won’t disagree.
The Kings took over Smallcakes at 4302 E. Ray Road in January of last year.
And though the pandemic slammed small businesses in Ahwatukee and just about everywhere else two months later, they’ve managed to survive – and even expand.
“We have been blessed with an amazingly supportive community here in Ahwatukee and it’s because of this that we have been able to stay open and grow our gourmet custom cake business,” Stephanie said.
When they took over the business, she said, they “upgraded everything – from the ingredients in everything we make, the decor, added a gourmet custom cake offering and, of course, enhanced the level of customer service to our guests.”
She said they were only closed for a week at the onset of the pandemic and they put that week off to good advantage: “We used it to strategize on how to best serve the community and in what capacity.”
Their game plan: “We truly believe that when you have a high quality and excellent tasting product along with an actively supportive community, it’s definitely the recipe for success.”
The Canadian natives came to Ahwatukee in 2014, drawn to the fact they found it a “community in every sense of the word.”
It’s “a wonderful family-centric place that spoke to us and really made us feel at home,” said Stephanie.
And Smallcakes “is our baby.”
“We work in tandem as a true mom-and-pop shop to ensure that every aspect of the business is detail rich and caters to the demands of our community,” she said.
“I do all the fun stuff – baking, decorating, designing and building relationships with our clients – and Christian does everything else to ensure we provide the best possible experience we can.”
For the dozens of cupcakes and tailor-made large cakes, they rely on “a combination of old traditional family recipes and new fun creations that we continuously develop” – all in the name, she added, “to bring (customers) all the most delicious goodies in Arizona.”
Their offerings go well beyond cakes too.
They’ve added “our award-winning Best in Arizona chocolate chip cookies and seven other homemade cookies, sweet bars, pastries, bagel bombs” to a lineup that had included ice cream from the time they opened.
The homemade ice cream comes in straight scoops, pints, waffle cones, a cookie sandwich stuffed in a cup cake and in a decadent treat called a “smashcake” – which they describe as “two heaping scoops of homemade ice cream smashed between a gourmet cupcake of your choice, fudge or caramel drizzle.”
They accept bookings for special cakes for the whole gamut of special occasions, from birthdays and anniversaries to even weddings.
And after a little more than a year in business, Stephanie said they have never looked back with regret on their decision to start the business.
“We never imagined we would be where we are today,” she said. “We are so blessed to have earned the trust and respect from Ahwatukee.”
Information: smallcakesphx.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.