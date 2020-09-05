It’s a Friday evening just before 6, and already the line to pick up takeout orders is out the door of the small strip-center spot.
The sign of the restaurant’s predecessor isn’t even down yet.
A temporary banner with the name of Ahwatukee’s hottest new restaurant, Origami Ramen Bar, is hung beneath it.
The mom-and-pop shop has been open only a couple of weeks, but clearly it has been discovered.
At this pace, owner Yusuke Kuroda’s plan to hire staff will be accelerated. He and his wife, Amakiko, work the kitchen, and on this bustling evening they’re sprinting to stay within a half-hour of the demand.
Grand opening was Aug. 11 in the space at 4810 E. Ray Road on the northeastern corner of 48th Street. It previously was occupied by UD Thai, an outstanding mom-and-pop that closed.
That’s an ominous history in ominous times for small businesses, but Kuroda, 36, is lacking neither experience nor confidence.
“People have a lot of sadness, a lot of disaster in the economy right now,” he said. “I feel I should do something for the people. The only thing I can do is cook.
“That’s my passion. I want to give people great food and make people happier with great food, give them a smile. Nobody knows what’s going to happen tomorrow, so I should do it right now in the right way. That’s why I opened the restaurant.”
Kuroda grew up in Osaka, Japan. By age 6, he was learning to cook from his grandmother.
He earned a culinary arts degree from Tsuji Culinary Institute and at 19 began working in Kyoto in his first Kaiseki restaurant, one that prepares traditional multi-course Japanese dinners.
“I always wanted to come to America and share my food,” he said.
He landed in Charleston, South Carolina. Soon, he was invited to join the staff of the prestigious Nobu in Beverly Hills, California
“It was pretty amazing,” he said, but it wasn’t his dream.
“My mission is to deliver Japanese culture, especially Japanese food culture, to the countryside, he said. “In Los Angeles and New York and the big cities, there is a lot of Japanese food. Out in the countryside away from the big cities, they don’t have that.”
He acknowledges that Ahwatukee, which he had been scouting for 18 months, now is more urban than the country atmosphere that defined it in the 1970s and 1980s.
But it has retained its small-town vibe, being tucked behind the mountains and separated from mainstream Phoenix.
His is not the only ramen house in the village, but he explains that what makes his different is preparing the food with chicken broth rather than the pork broth used at most others.
“So, our ramen is a little different,” Kuroda said. “Chicken broth gives it a rich, creamy flavor. American people are used to chicken broth. They use it in many things. It is very familiar to American people.”
Origami Ramen Bar currently is open only for dinner takeout orders, which can be placed at origamiramenbar.com Tuesdays through Sundays, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
As the COVID-19 pandemic eases, he plans to open for in-house dinners. Eventually he hopes to expand hours to include lunch.
The ramen menu includes the Origami Classic, with house-made, ultra-rich, creamy sea-salt chicken broth with curly noodles, topped with house-made pork belly cha-shu, egg, green onion, flavored oil and black pepper.
A variation is Origami Spicy, with flavored chili oil and black pepper. Others are J Style, Cha-Shu Men, Spicy Tan-Tan, and Creamy Vegan.
Origami also serves hand rolls and rice bowls.
Kuroda’s favorites on the hand roll menu are Baked Crab, with spicy crab topped with green onion, and Unagi, with Japanese barbecued eel. Others include Cha-Shu, Sweet Corn Mayo, California, Spicy Tuna, Salmon-Avocado, Philly, Karaage, Ebi-Ten and Vegetable.
Among the rice bowls are Cha-Shu Don, prepared Japanese donburi-style with house-made cha-shu and onion-topped sesame seed with white rice; Karaage Don, with crispy fried chicken; Ebi-Ten Don, with shrimp tempura, and Sweet Miso Pork Don, with ground pork.
“I hope to find spots in the countryside in other states and open more restaurants and spread Japanese culture with Japanese food,” Kuroda said. “I put everything into my food -- myself, my experience.
“Most of all, my goal is to keep this restaurant open for 50 years. When I’m 80 or 90, for it to still be open spreading Japanese food culture is my dream.”
