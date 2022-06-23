Ahwatukee Walgreen’s building sold for $5.2M

A California investor last week bought a building housing a Walgreen’s in Ahwatukee for $5.2 million.
Brian Avery of Menlo Park is listed as the buyer of the drug store building at 3960 E. Chandler Blvd. at Mountain Parkway, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
Built in 1997, the single-story, single-tenant building contains 13,827 square feet of retail space on 1.6 acres of commercially zoned land with 82 parking spaces, according to vizzda.
The sale represent a square-foot price of $376, it said.
But just because the building has been sold doesn’t mean the Walgreen’s is going away.
The Walgreen Arizona Drug Co. has a 15-year lease that expires in 2027. Rent currently totals $278,292 a year, or $23,191 a month, and the tenant has multiple five-year renewal options through 2067.
Avery bought the property with a down payment of $156,000 and $4.44 million in new debt from Northern Trust, according to vizzda.
