Local woman left the high seas to clean homes

There was a time when Elizabeth Stone lived the nautical life aboard luxury yachts in the Caribbean, Aegean Sea and along the eastern seaboard.
Her position was as chief stewardess aboard these yachts, some self-owned, others vacation chartered, and oversaw as many as 10 staffers who ensured common spaces and guest quarters were kept immaculate. Stone’s special and personal touches were a part of the luxury service.
Stone also served some high-profile clients, among them Ed Sheeran, the Bacardi family and her personal favorite, Judith Susan Sheindlin, better known to the public as Judge Judy.
Following those years on the high seas, she’s brought the skills of keeping these multimillion dollar yachts “ship shape” to the desert with her own cleaning company, The Fresh Sweep.
Entrepreneurship is familiar to Stone, having owned her own boutique tour company in Charleston, South Carolina, in her mid-20s. She served as a local tour guide for small groups, but opted to close that business after deciding to take on the yachting gig.
“My yoga teacher at the time encouraged me to give it a try, saying I was young, I was single, I should get on a boat,” recalled Stone, a Texas A&M University graduate.
“Within three months, I advanced to chief stewardess, developing a passion for hospitality, cleaning, organization and making things beautiful and simplified,” she said.
After moving to Arizona with her fiancé Tucker Bomar, an Intel contract worker, the two bought and renovated a house in Ahwatukee. During that period, Stone clicked on the possibility of once again starting her own company.
Even though her Texas A&M degree in communications had led to a career start in public relations on Oahu, the experiences she honed guided her career move in the Valley of the Sun.
Stone chose to establish a house and commercial cleaning service, combining it with organizational services.
She envisioned her company to be a notch above competitors and dedicated it to “bringing a touch of opulence and perfection” to homeowners and business clients.
“We want The Fresh Sweep to create a pristine and elegant atmosphere in every home we touch,” she said.
To date, a majority of her clients have been in Phoenix and points north. Now, she’s focused on growing her business closer to home.
The Fresh Sweep offers premium home and commercial cleaning, and organization services.
Her commercial division is headed by Ahwatukee resident Joshua Wilson.
“I really enjoy my job. Being a consultant and quality control expert for commercial cleaning clients is so rewarding,” said Wilson, 26, “and seeing spaces transformed from our high standards is truly fulfilling.”
Stone’s website, TheFreshSweep.com provides details on each of her cleaning services and the organizational service.
Bookings for all can be done easily online.
The Fresh Sweep’s Organization Service includes a complimentary 30-minute consultation via Zoom. This can be the organization desired for any space, from organizing a specific area - office, child’s room, pantry, to an entire house, or even the hodgepodge of holiday boxes stored in the attic.
Their organization service includes a goals discussion with the homeowner, the cleaning and space planning of the designated area, personal product purchasing and returns, labeling, donating, recycling and shredding, and more.
Besides full-service organizing, clients can select to have monthly or seasonal refresh options, and even holiday pre-decorating and post-holiday packing of lights, ornaments and other decorations.
Cleaning a home or condo before listing for sale is also available and renters facing a move-out inspection can appreciate a stress-free, white glove cleaning with The Fresh Sweep. AirBnB owners and absentee landlords, no matter where they are located, are also served.
Hannah O’Brien of Miami, Florida, discovered The Fresh Sweep online, and after one cleaning of her Valley home, was sold on the company.
Purchasing the house in 2019, O’Brien had planned to move to Gilbert where she has family, but the pandemic scuttled those plans. She chose to keep the property as a rental.
“I’ve had my Gilbert rental property for several years and have gone through multiple cleaning companies - most of which ended up being flaky or doing a poor job,” said O’Brien.
“I came across The Fresh Sweep through an Instagram ad, and reached out. Elizabeth gave me a call immediately and we discussed my needs. So far, the quality has been excellent and I’ve had no issues with reliability, and that has been such a relief.”
Being more than 2,000 miles away didn’t hinder O’Brien’s review of the work done by The Fresh Sweep.
“My rental is a two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath just under 1,600 square feet house. Because I live in Miami, I was unable to see the results first hand. Elizabeth and her team took the time to send me pictures and videos! We now have a contract together in which they clean after each rental. They are the only cleaners I have come to trust in the East Valley.”
Home cleaning services offered have three choices available: Rapid Revive, the quick clean; the Renewed Bliss, the standard clean; and the top-of-the-line Flawlessly Fresh, the deep clean. Each comes with detailed check lists of what tasks will be done.
All cleaning plans available are explained thoroughly on The Fresh Sweep website. Stone said special requests are “always welcome.”
Online reviews have proven to be most complimentary for the home cleaning, commercial cleaning and organization services provided by The Fresh Sweep.
In addition, all cleaning team members pass background checks and drug testing.
Information: TheFreshSweep.com
