For almost as long as she can remember, Gigi Veasey wanted to help heal people.
When she was 4, she wanted to be a nurse and stuck to that goal for a while after finishing her studies at Washington State University. She switched to social work after moving to Arizona in 1983 to get a masters degree in social work at Arizona State University.
That led her to her career in medical social work, which she discovered was “a perfect combination of the medical field and social work.”
At her office at 15215 S. 48th St., Ahwatukee, Veasey has been realizing her goal of healing people for 24 years.
And she’s doing it in multiple ways. She is executive director of GNV Counseling Services, which deals with a wide range of issues affecting people’s mental and emotional health – and in many ways, their physical health. That office also houses her second business, Alcohol Recovery Solutions.
She started that second entity “because I was working with my business partner on comprehensive treatment using a new medication that helped with cravings and urges and continued it out of the need I saw in our community.”
Besides, she added, “at the time there were no other state licensed substance abuse clinics in Ahwatukee.”
A certified cognitive behavioral therapist, Veasey explains on her website, “I have been driven by my passion to help clients see new possibilities, feel hopeful in their lives and heal the burdens they carry.”
She has developed an expertise in working with people who are “struggling with a loss of self-esteem/confidence, traumatic history, unresolved grief or life transitions.”
She has built her practice through networking with other professionals and said she gets “a lot of word-of-mouth referrals.”
Listed on Psychology Today – “which is a great resource for someone looking for a counseling match” – Veasey also has done a considerable amount of consulting work, lectures and trainings.
While she has seen many people struggling with substance abuse, depression and anxiety, Veasey said that in recent years she has seen “so much more grief and heightened anxiety, isolation and relationship problems.”
And while she has continued to deal with people’s struggles with issues ranging from coping skills and career counseling to weight loss and relationships, her main focus these days is grief.
“I have been working with grieving clients for almost 40 years now and developed a therapeutic process to help with healing and I wanted to share it,” Veasey explained.
Now, she said, grief counseling “is the number one thing I do now. It is my mission, my passion to help grievers.”
That passion and the tragic loss of a friend one night inspired her to write a book, titled “Me After You: Five Steps Toward Healing From Grief.”
Veasey calls grief “one of the most common experiences we silently share with one another in life.”
She said her book offers “a guide, a therapeutic process and a stabilizing and connecting force for individuals dealing with the many complexities following the loss of a loved one.”
“We tiptoe around our grief – often afraid to discuss it with others, often misunderstanding how it affects every part of our lives and widely unexplored within the context of how to heal,” she explained.
“Grief is insidious, affecting every part of our lives and bringing endless unanticipated, and often overlooked consequences. Yet it is one of the most common experiences we silently share with one another in life. Our response to grief and loss shape how we see and interact with our world.”
She said that in the year since the book was published, she has heard from many readers – both clients and colleagues.
“Just last week I got a message saying ‘I gave your book to my wife…after completing it she told me, ‘I can feel the weight lifting off my heart.’”
Over years of training and experience Veasey also has developed an arsenal of tools to help people.
One is called brainspotting, which she describes as “a therapy used for fearfulness, anxiety and trauma that helps restore the natural process in which we think and feel our way through issues and decision making.”
She also advises people on her website that clients should be prepared for homework.
Homework?
“I am the Homework Queen,” Veasey explained. “I am very creative about the homework I give and it’s based on what my client is working on. I give them a task to complete which they may be procrastinating on and leads to more stress, communicating more and effectively, things to read, journaling, meditation, practicing better self-care.”
Like many professionals, the pandemic hit Veasey on multiple fronts, forcing her to engage in telehealth since patients were concerned about in-person visits – and creating a tidal wave of new patients who were confronting the effects of social distancing, isolation and fear of infection.
“It was confusing at first, making the decision not to see clients in person and trying to get telehealth set up,” Veasey recalled. “I didn’t know if that format would feel connected, but it has worked out pretty good. It was new to me. I had to adapt. I was also concerned about how well it would work.
She said the introduction of telehealth into her practice had varying kinds of effects on people.
“Some are happy to do telehealth,” she said, because it involved “no taking time away from work, driving in traffic and if they are a long-term client they already feel connected to me.”
“On the other-hand, I have had some clients say they will only see me if they can come into the office.”
Then there is the broader, more challenging outcome of the pandemic: It’s impact on people’s lives.
“I have seen more anxiety, relationship issues, substance use and isolation. Also, just the emotional strain of the pandemic and fearfulness about contraction has affected how I spend my sessions with clients.”
“I think our whole helping community (of therapists) has been very busy,” she said, explaining that the issues clients bring to her “either are new or exacerbated by the pandemic.”
And even though virus cases may be plummeting, the effects of the pandemic on people’s emotional and mental health are like to linger for years to come, she said.
“We have had a lot of time to reflect, be with ourselves, settling into new patterns of relationships and gone through the stress of change,” Veasey said. “Also there has been a strong/powerful sense of loss that permeates it all. Loss of life, relationships, health, lifestyle, career/job changes…an endless list.”
As for when or why people might want to consider seeing someone like her, Veasey said:
“If you feel like your life is not going the way you want and it causes stress, depression and anxieties or disconnection from others, that is a good time to reach out for help. You don’t have to wait until things feel desperate. I always say…there is room for life to be better, or you to do better.”
Information: “Me After You” is available at amzn.to/3k9edeh. To reach GNV Counseling: 480-496-9760 or gnvcounseling.com; for Alcohol Recovery Solutions: www.bigsteptorecovery.com
