Aldi’s supermarket opening in Tempe

The discount supermarket Aldi’s is about to get closer to Ahwatukee.
Aldi’s is opening its 2,305th American store in Tempe on the southwest
corner of Southern Avenue and McClintock Drive.
Stating “customers nationwide have become loyal fans of the company’s fast and affordable shopping experience,” Aldi’s also is offering a giveaway to mark its opening themselves when the new Tempe store opens at 8 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at 1715 E. Southern Ave.
The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The first 100 customers will receive a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during the opening weekend from June 15-18.
Aldi calls its business model different from traditional supermarkets, partly because it has its own brands and a weekly lineup of limited-time “Aldi Finds.”
“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running,” said Tom Cindel, regional vice president for ALDI. “We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in Tempe and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”
Noting that it is ranked tops for low prices in the dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report, Aldi also offers a “Twice as Nice Guarantee” on items, as long as they are not on alcohol, national brands or for “issues unrelated to quality.”
Aldi boasts that it keeps prices low by requiring customers to deposit a quarter to use a shopping cart so that it doesn’t need anyone to round them up. The quarter is refunded after the cart is returned.
However, bags are not free, although customers can bring their own.
Aldi’s offers online shopping and curbside pickup at some locations for an additional fee. It is unclear if the Tempe location will offer that service and customers can check shop.aldi.us once it opens.
A typical ALDI store is approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space, making it easier to shop than oversized
grocery stores.
Ninety percent of Aldi’s shelves are stocked with its own exclusive brand with a limited selection of national brands. The company states shoppers can save up to 50 percent on their grocery bills by shopping at Aldi.
Aldi brands are made by many of the country’s leading food producers and meet or exceed the quality of national name brands, according to the company.
The company is recruiting employees and interested people can check careers.aldi.us.
