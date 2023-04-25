Lisa and Paul Walton of Ahwatukee Foothills had been taking their Labrador retriever, Ollie, to Dogtopia daycare and boarding in Chandler.
So when the owners opened a franchise at S. 48th Street and E. Elliot Road in March, they were thrilled.
“I’m a teacher,” Lisa Walton said. “This is like bringing a kid to preschool.”
Dogtopia provides more than simply a place for pups to sit around, she said: They’re engaged in enrichment activities, such as playing and learning.
“They’re also making sure they’re safe,” Lisa Walton noted. “They’re redirecting behaviors just like in school.”
Susan Perlman and her husband, Michael, of Gilbert, opened the south Chandler Dogtopia in August 2019 and will open a third franchise in north Gilbert at the end of April.
Dogtopia is not just a convenience for owners, Perlman said: It aims to create better canine citizens.
“It’s not about you, it’s about what’s best for the dog,” Susan Perlman said. “Dogs really thrive in socializing with other dogs. They’re better on lead, at the vet, at the groomer, you can take them to dog-friendly patios.”
One way Dogtopia helps dogs be their best is by requiring people to enroll them in a weekly plan so they’re in the facility regularly.
Prices vary and are listed on the website, but grand opening prices start at $40 per week for one day; unlimited packages including daycare and overnight boarding are available as well.
“What we’re trying to accomplish with that is a consistent routine of daycare where the dog is comfortable and familiar with their surroundings so they have an opportunity to get their exercise, their socialization, in a healthy and safe environment,” Perlman noted, adding, “They get 30,000 steps in daycare.”
No drop-ins are allowed because it’s stressful for the pet.
“It can lead to them harming themselves, harming others, becoming ill,” Perlman said. “They can get stress colitis, which is no fun. They can stop eating; they can stop drinking. It’s not a good situation.”
All dogs are first given a “meet and greet” to see how it does with humans that aren’t familiar.
“We need to make sure they’re comfortable with strangers touching their ears, their paws, their tail,” Perlman explained.
Also, she said, “We’re going to introduce them to dogs of different energy levels one at a time before introducing them into the playroom. We like to see what they tolerate in their personal space and what their play style is. And that will give us a sense of how they’ll do in the playroom.”
If they think the dog will do well with others, the coach doing the evaluation will escort them into the playroom and stay with them while they’re getting acclimated, Perlman added.
“They’re dogs they’ve vetted and made sure they’re a good fit,” Lisa Walton commented. “That familiarity and comfort is important for us. And for [Ollie].”
Dogtopia allows drop-off as early as 5 a.m. and pick-up until 10 p.m. Dogs are engaged from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with rest time from noon to 2 p.m. so they don’t get overstimulated and so the staff can clean.
“Because of our training standards and cleaning protocols, it’s a highly safe and clean environment for them,” Perlman said.
All coaches are trained in dog behavior, body language and stress signals, and health checks are done on all dogs daily.
Boarding and the pet spa are available to enrolled dogs only. All boarders are kenneled for the night without collars or harnesses, and the lights are dimmed and music is left on.
The facilities have motion sensor cameras and remotely monitored thermostats.
Also, as Walton noted, “The fact that I can turn on a webcam and look at [Ollie] anytime – I love that.”
Owners reserve their daycare, boarding and spa visits via an app, and it can be used to let Dogtopia know when they’re arriving to drop off or pick up their pup.
They can pack a lunch for their pets if they have a specific diet, but no toys are allowed. “There’s always one dog that wants every toy,” Perlman stated.
The Ahwatukee Dogtopia has four large, open playrooms with a total capacity of 188 dogs, while south Chandler has three rooms and a capacity of 120. North Gilbert will have three playrooms with a capacity of 129.
Another aspect of Dogtopia is its philanthropic arm, the Dogtopia Foundation, which raises money and awareness for three causes: Training service dogs for veterans with invisible disabilities, post-traumatic stress disorder and mental health needs; partnering with youth literacy programs; and employing adults with autism.
Dogtopia’s south Chandler facility has sponsored three service dogs through K9s for Warriors and has raised money for the foundation to fund efforts in literacy and autism.
They also hire coaches with autism.
Though the Perlmans both have and love dogs, they have no specific background in the pet business. Perlman described herself as a “corporate refugee” from healthcare marketing and said her husband partnered with his mother in a business selling uniforms and scrubs and also has worked in fundraising for schools.
They researched various franchise opportunities for about six months and kept returning to Dogtopia for a few key reasons, she said. It offers support to franchisees from identifying ideal locations to construction and marketing to ongoing help. Also, they liked what the company stands for.
“Their mission really is to have dogs positively change the world,” Perlman said, “and they lean into tech and they lean into wellness and they want to raise the standard of this particular industry—the daycare industry for dogs.”
Dogtopia
Where: 4747 E. Elliot Road (in the Ahwatukee Mercado plaza near Safeway)
Hours: 5 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, with daycare activities from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and overnight boarding available for enrolled dogs.
Contact: 480-741-1532; dogtopia.com/ahwatukee-elliotrd
