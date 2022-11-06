New Ahwatukee lab offers affordable tests

A new business in Ahwatukee that promises people affordable tests for a wide range of health conditions and check-ups is co-owned by someone who knows the community well.
Brandy Lloyd, who opened Any Lab Test Now at 4025 E. Chandler Blvd. with her husband Brad, grew up in Ahwatukee and graduated from Mountain Pointe High School.
Though the couple and their five children live in Gilbert, they picked Ahwatukee for their business because “we thought it would be a great area to add a direct access lab testing business like ours to serve the community and help them take better control of their health,” Brad said.
The Lloyds are parents of Brayden, 12; Bentley, 11; Brinley, 9; and 5-year-old twins Brooklyn and Berlyn.
Brandy, a teacher in the Chandler Unified School District, and. Brad, a 26-year veteran of the restaurant industry in the Valley, bought the lab franchise because they were drawn by the opportunity. Bradsaid he saw a chance “to help others by providing an economical, efficient, quick, quality way to provide the community easy access to lab testing so they can stay on top of their health. “
Their clinic offers more than 8,000 tests – and a lot of advantages.
“All of our pricing is up front, we don’t require a doctor’s order, we typically get our customers in and out within 15 minutes, our typical turn-around time on our tests is 24-48 hours,” Brad explained.
Brad is a certified phlebotomist and said his duties “include pretty much everything from front desk, IT, accounting, and phlebotomy.”
While he works full time in the lab, Brandy is involved on a part time basis. The couple have two “two amazing certified medical assistants – Leesa Beavers and Jewel Hall,” Brad said.
While they’re happy with their Ahwatukee location, finding a spot for their new gig wasn’t easy, Brad said.
“The biggest challenge that we faced in opening was actually the lease process,” he said. “Finding just the right location and the negotiating the lease took much longer than expected.”
Located in Mountainside Plaza near Trader Joe’s, Any Lab Test Now provides tests for general health – such as diabetes maintenance, annual blood panel checkup, basic food allergy tests, and tests for COVID-19, thyroid, testosterone tests., sexually transmitted diseases, and even DNA for paternity and ancestry tests.
The lab also provides drug and alcohol analysis using urine, hair, saliva, and fingernail specimens.
The 30-year-old franchise began in Atlanta, Georgia, concept dates back 30 years to its first location in Atlanta as the nation’s first to provide direct-to-consumer lab tests. The entire process is confidential and the customer owns the results.
Company CEO Clarissa Bradstock said the Lloyds’ new business is “bringing an incredible resource to the residents and business owners in the community.”
“We are so happy to see Brad and
Brandy open their doors and we cannot wait to celebrate their success,”
she said.The Lloyds’ business is open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.