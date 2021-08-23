A premier Ahwatukee company that has been a leader in the sale of classic cars has been acquired by another leading in the collector car industry.
Barrett-Jackson Holdings, the parent company of Barrett-Jackson Auction Company, has acquired Collector Car Network Inc., including its well-known properties ClassicCars.com, AutoHunter, The ClassicCars.com Journal and the Future Collector Car Show.
“The acquisition furthers Barrett-Jackson’s mission to grow the collector
car market through strategic alignment
of best-in-class brands and world-class customer service,” Barrett-Jackson said in a release.
Collector Car Network founder Roger Falcione, a longtime Ahwatukee resident, will remain with the company and keep its Ahwatukee headquarters on Chandler Boulevard.
“Barrett-Jackson Auction Company and ClassicCars.com are two of the most respected companies in the collector car hobby,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson, adding:.
“Our internationally broadcast live events and their online platforms are unrivaled. Working together, we will better serve our booming customer base, as well as attract the next generation of collectors to the hobby. This strategic step has the potential to fuel unparalleled expansion of the collector car market.”
Falcione added, “We see this acquisition as an enormous growth engine for the collector car marketplace. Our two companies are perfectly aligned to be the leading resource for car collectors worldwide, including the rising generation of collectors who are evolving the market.”
Falcione presides over the world’s most comprehensive collection of resources for buyers, sellers and owners of classic and collector vehicles.
His enterprise has twice been inducted into the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America that, as his website explains, serves “the passions and lifestyles of classic automotive enthusiasts” who can easily and safely buy and sell classic and collector vehicles of all ages and makes.
His flagship brand, ClassicCars.com, is the largest online collector car marketplace in the world and has ranked 2,954 out of a billion domains for web visits and engagement, according to Alexa Rank, the Amazon tool that measures such internet activity. Among millions of U.S. websites, it ranks 612.
Classiccars.com is a five-time Stevie Award winner for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year, attracts over four million visitors a month and supports the largest online network of buyers, sellers, dealers and auction houses.
Falcione’s ClassicCars.com Journal is a regularly updated site with hundreds of articles on everything automotive – or, as the site puts it, “steel, rubber and soul” – from how to pick a good restoration service to backroads where you can see vintage car shows in motion to the latest concept designs and even 50s movies like the 1958 “Hot Rod Gang.”
It reaches over 500,000 monthly readers and is recognized as one of America’s most influential online automotive websites.
It also has been voted the second most influential automotive blog in the country.
Another brand, called futurecollectorcarshow.com, features pictures of souped-up cars and hot rods from Falcione’s Future Collector Car Show that kicks off Arizona Auction Week.
Falcione added another brand to the Collector Car Network in last year with AutoHunter.com, an online auction for collectible vehicles.
His Future Collector Car Show draws more than 12,000 people annually and features vehicles that target the next generation of car lovers as well as the up-and-coming cars of today.
Founded in 1971, Barrett-Jackson has long been on the forefront of the industry, and particularly in the online space since 1994 with respect to online auction catalogues, online bidding and live streaming.
“Roger and his team have built an exceptional organization with an award-winning customer service culture,” said Jackson. “Combined with Barrett-Jackson’s customer service record, expertise and world-class marketing efforts, we will make it even easier for everyone to engage in the hobby.”
Falcione’s company and brands created fulltime jobs for people who vet the vehicles, the owners and potential buyers, but also provide business for local vendors and services like mechanics and transporters who can connect buyers halfway around the world with a vehicle they bought from someone in the Valley.
Falcione moved out here from his native Boston to sell his company, an online site that carried stories about motor sports, to a buyer that made products for the same industry.
“It was supposed to be three years and turned out to be 20,” he told AFN last year.
Before he ever got into online businesses, he had worked for an energy company in Massachusetts, where he was in charge of several computer-related departments.
Then, “I started to break out on my own and start my own business.”
He had started the motor sports site in 1994 – when the internet was barely a baby to the world at large – and at the same time bought the domain name classiccars.com.
He had gone to a couple conferences and learned about the internet, then “I decided to take the lead.”
“I first had to explain to my wife and family what the internet was – that shows you how long ago it was,” said Falcione, who with his wife Diane has two grown children.
“I’ve always had an interest in cars,” he explained. “I’m not a mechanic or mechanically inclined in any way, but I’ve always had an interest in cars and I was introduced to this gentleman at the time and told him I was I was interested in starting the company and it just so happened that he owned a racetrack.”
In 2007, Falcione decided to do something with the classiccars.com domain.
“I’ve always loved the history and the beauty and the stories and the passion behind classic cars, so I thought I’d give that a shot,” he said.
The only problem: The next year saw the advent of the Great Recession.
“Yeah, so my timing wasn’t always great,” he chuckled. “But we managed to grow throughout that whole ordeal. We were really, really fortunate. We were able to still grow the company.”
“Now we’re the largest car marketplace and we’re right here in Ahwatukee,”
“We’re proud to be in Ahwatukee and we’re certainly proud of having so many of our Ahwatukee folks working here. It’s a very special place.”
